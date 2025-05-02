Thesis*-Backed Fold Celebrates First Bitcoin Financial Services Listing On Nasdaq With Opening Bell Ceremony

The listing marks a major milestone for Thesis* as it continues to pioneer Bitcoin-native financial innovation, aimed at providing access to crypto products to average consumers

NEW YORK, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fold, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD ), the leading Bitcoin rewards and payments platform, today celebrates its recent public listing by ringing the Nasdaq Opening Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. The ceremony marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to integrate Bitcoin into everyday financial activity.

"Ringing the bell at Nasdaq is a celebration of the journey from Bitcoin's edges to the heart of global finance," said Will Reeves, CEO of Fold. "We're proud to represent the everyday use of Bitcoin in a market long dominated by speculation."

Fold was the original Thesis* company, a venture studio focused on building foundational products for Bitcoin's future. Since its spin-off, Thesis* has continued to support Fold and contribute to its journey from a bold idea to a market-leading consumer platform.

The event was attended by members of Fold's leadership team, early employees, and long-time community supporters. The bell-ringing ceremony was livestreamed globally and broadcast across the Nasdaq tower screens in Times Square.

Fold began trading under the ticker symbol $FLD on February 19th, 2025, following its transition to the public markets. The company has grown rapidly, with hundreds of thousands of users earning Bitcoin rewards through everyday purchases, debit card use, and merchant integrations.

The bell ceremony underscores Fold's commitment to mainstreaming Bitcoin through tangible utility, intuitive design, and consumer-first products.

About Fold

Founded in 2019, Fold is a leading bitcoin financial services company dedicated to expanding access to bitcoin investment opportunities through premium financial products. By integrating bitcoin into everyday financial services, Fold aims to make the American Dream available to more people. For more information, visit .

About Thesis*

Thesis* is a pioneering venture studio dedicated to building on Bitcoin. Since 2014 Thesis has committed to building solutions focused on empowering individuals and communities through the creation of market-leading products including Fold , Mezo , tBTC , Acre and Taho in its core portfolio of brands. Thesis* continues to challenge traditional systems, driven by innovation and a belief in a sovereign digital future shaping the decentralized landscape one project at a time. To learn more, please visit:

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Thesis*

