Best Online Casinos Canada 2025: Experts Declare Robocat Casino Best In Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After A Review Of Canada's Gambling Landscape, RoboCat Casino Was Awarded The“Best Online Casino In Canada 2025” Based On 8,000+ Games, Responsible Gambling and Fast Payouts

RoboCat Casino , an award-winning online casino with presence on Europe, Australia, New Zealand, UK, USA and LATAM, was recently awarded the title of“Best Online Casino in Canada 2025” after a comprehensive review of the online gambling industry in the country, performed by experienced iGaming specialists.

New players can take advantage of RoboCat Casino's welcome bonus by joining their platform today:

CLAIM YOUR WELCOME BONUS AND PLAY 8,000+ GAMES AT ROBOCAT CASINO

RoboCat currently offers the biggest welcome bonus, because new players can get 100% extra on their first deposit + 200 Free Spins + a surprise bonus (more free spins, free money, cashback, amongst other possible rewards).

In addition, the Canadian online casino also offers over 8,000 real money games from the best providers in the world, putting the best online slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, craps, crash, plinko, live dealer, lotto and bingo games at the disposal of online players and bettors in Canada.

“The mission of our team is to help players find the best sites for gambling online so they can enjoy an exciting, rewarding and safe online gaming experience” – “... and we found that RoboCat is on top of all the other online casinos in Canada, because it delivers more value in all the areas that matter for online players and bettors”.

A Comprehensive Review Focused on the Player

The team that performed the review and research revealed that they focused it on the player, hence they targeted the following areas:



License

Fairness

Quality of Games

Quality of Bonuses and Promotions

Payment Methods and Banking Experience

Online Security

Mobile Experience

Quality of Sportsbook

KYC

Limits for Deposits and Withdrawals Customer Support Service

The team used these key elements to develop the criteria for selecting, reviewing, and comparing the top online casinos in Canada, ultimately choosing RoboCat Casino as the best real money gambling platform for 2025.

The team explained that RoboCat was named 'Best Online Casino in Canada 2025' due to its outstanding performance across all evaluated criteria.

“RoboCat offers over 8,000 games from nearly 100 top-class providers, which is the largest library of real money games in Canada nowadays” –“offering such an outstanding number of high-quality games allows RoboCat to bring its customers a significantly better online gaming experience, especially for online slots players”.

“Regarding bonuses, RoboCat Casino is the most generous platform in Canada because it offers a big welcome bonus, plenty of weekly and weekend reload bonuses which reward players with free money and free spins, extra rewards of free spins, cashback, rakeback, amongst other benefits that other Canadian online casinos fail to deliver”.

The team shared their comments for all the evaluated criteria regarding RoboCat, offering a complete overview on why they elected this brand as the best platform for real money gambling in Canada:



License: License issued by the Offshore Finance Authority of The State of Anjouan

Fairness: Audited by independent third-party auditing firms

Quality of Games: 8,000+ real money games from industry-leading providers such as NetEnt, Evolution, Microgaming, Habanero and Jumpman

Quality of Bonuses and Promotions: 100% extra on first deposit + 200 Free Spins; reload bonuses, cashback, free bets, rakeback and free spins rewards. Featuring low wagering requirements

Payment Methods and Banking Experience: Instant deposits, fast payouts, plenty of payment methods including credit cards, debit cards, cryptocurrencies, FundID and Interac

Online Security: Uses military-grade encryption, has a dedicated online security team, secured servers, no history of data leaks or breaches

Mobile Experience: Offers an HTML5-powered mobile website available on all browsers, runs on Android and iOS flawlessly

Quality of Sportsbook: Offers over 35 sports and esports with high odds and exclusive bonuses such as free bets, deposit bonuses, reload bonuses and cashback

KYC: Easy to fulfill KYC procedures, no requirement to complete KYC as a new user or to get first withdrawal approved

Limits for Deposits and Withdrawals: Unlimited limit for deposits and withdrawals up to $10,000 per day. The casino can increase the limits for high rollers Customer Support Service: Available via live chat, email and phone. Fast answer time and professional customer support team

The team expressed their happiness in finding an online casino which can offer Canadian players and bettors the online betting and gambling experience they deserved:“RoboCat scores high in all the areas that matter, offering an outstanding, exciting, safe and fair experience”.

All players interested in joining RoboCat to play 8,000+ real money games can sign up today and claim an exclusive welcome bonus offer:

RoboCat Casino Actively Promotes and Enforces Responsible Gambling

The team explained that they considered the commitment to responsible gambling as an important factor in their comprehensive review of the industry:“A platform can deliver everything players want, but if they fail to protect players and promote responsible gambling, we take it out of our ranking... because gambling must be fun but also safe”.

RoboCat Casino is equipped with technology and a dedicated team which can detect problematic gambling patterns, providing affected players with prompt solutions and assistance.

The online casino also offers tools and features to limit the spending on their platform, granting players the possibility to control their online gambling activities.

The specialists also confirmed that RoboCat Casino provides a self-exclusion feature, with 24/7 customer support available to assist players in closing their accounts if needed.

"The era of unregulated online gambling is over. Today, safety comes first-one of the key reasons we chose RoboCat as Canada's top online casino for 2025. They prioritise player protection and take responsible gambling seriously."

“RoboCat Is The Best Brand in 2025, But Let's See If They Retain Their Place in 2026”

“After making this in-depth review, analysis and research, we found out RoboCat is the best online casino brand for Canadian players in 2025” -“... but you know, the online gambling industry is extremely fast-paced. You have new brands every single month, and they're competing fiercely against each other. Therefore, we are going to revisit our research and perform a new analysis in 2026, to see if RoboCat remains the best online casino in Canada or if another brand is going to take its place” - concluded Angel K.

To celebrate this award, RoboCat has released a new welcome bonus of 100% extra on the first deposit + 200 Free Spins + 1 surprise bonus, which new players can redeem below:

