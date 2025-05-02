Lewandowski Could Return For Second Leg Vs Inter Milan, Says Hansi Flick

MENAFN - IANS) Barcelona, May 2 (IANS) FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has given fans a positive update, revealing that striker Robert Lewandowski could return for their UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg against Inter Milan at the San Siro on Wednesday (IST)

Lewandowski had sustained an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left thigh, which saw him miss the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid and the outrageous 3-3 draw that took place at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Thursday (IST) in the first leg of the semis.

“It's possible that he will return for the second leg against Inter. Robert is doing very well, and his recovery is progressing much better than we expected. We'll have to see. He's a great professional and always works hard to be at 100%. It's possible that he'll return on Tuesday (Wednesday IST)," said Flick in a press conference.

Before his injury, Lewandowski was enjoying his most prolific season in a Barca shirt. Across 48 appearances in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup, he has scored 40 goals: 25 in La Liga, 11 in the Champions League, three in the Copa del Rey, and one in the Super Cup.

His 25 goals in the league put him in first place in the race for the Pichichi Trophy. He has three more than Kylian Mbappe, seven more than Ante Budimir, and ten more than Raphinha, Julian Alvarez, and Oihan Sancet.

The German coach also talked about how important the game against Real Valladolid is for their La Liga ambitions despite their opponents currently sitting at the bottom of the table and having confirmed their relegation at the end of the season.

“Our goal is to win La Liga. It's a title you earn after a long season, where you have to play at the highest level. We don't care if they're in Segunda next season-these are the kinds of games where you can lose La Liga. Let's remember how much we struggled against Leganés or Las Palmas in the first half of the season," he added.