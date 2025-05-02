Derick Cooper, CEO Of QOL Medical, LLC, Donates $50,000 To Support Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

VERO BEACH, Fla., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frederick "Derick" Cooper, CEO of QOL Medical, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in treatments for rare gastrointestinal diseases, has donated $50,000 to Beacon Rescue, a nonprofit Search and Rescue (SAR) agency. Led by highly trained military veterans, first responders, and emergency medical professionals, Beacon Rescue is committed to deploying help and igniting hope for communities in times of crisis. The funds will support recovery efforts in Western North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee, regions severely impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Beacon Rescue is utilizing the donation to address both immediate and long-term recovery needs. This includes replacing essential equipment for the Swannanoa Fire and Rescue team to help mitigate wildfire risks, winterize a donated camper to serve as temporary housing for a displaced family, and organize holiday meal initiatives. With these efforts, hundreds of affected families will receive Thanksgiving and Christmas meals prepared by a local chef. Teddy bears, toys, and gift cards will also be distributed through churches and community centers, bringing joy to children and supporting the local economy.

Reflecting on his contribution, Cooper stated, "At QOL Medical, our mission is to improve lives by addressing rare and challenging conditions. Extending this commitment to help communities recover from Hurricane Helene was a natural decision. I am honored to support Beacon Rescue's vital work."

Beacon Rescue's CEO, Bob Pasquale, emphasized the importance of the donation. "Derick's generosity has enabled us to respond swiftly and effectively, offering hope and tangible support to families and first responders in need. This gift is truly making a difference in the recovery process."

Beacon Rescue remains steadfast in its mission to aid disaster-affected communities. For more information or to contribute, visit . To learn more about QOL Medical and their life changing work, visit

Media Contact:

QOL Medical, LLC

Tiffany Carter

Phone: 818-720-8557

Email: [email protected]

Corporate Contact:

QOL Medical, LLC

3405 Ocean Drive

Vero Beach, FL 32963

Phone: 866-469-3773

Fax: 772-365-3375

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE QOL Medical, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED