Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces The Date For The Release Of First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025 Results, Conference Call And Webcast
PIRAEUS, Greece, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners") (NYSE:NMM) announced today that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Partners' senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, prior to the conference call.
A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Partners website atÂ under the "Investors" section at 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.
Conference Call details:
Call Date/Time: Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 8:30 am ET
Call Title: Navios Partners Q1 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
US Dial In: +1.800.445.7795
International Dial In: ID: NMMQ125
US Replay Dial In: Replay Dial In:
This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Partners website, , under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.
About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
Navios Partners (NYSE: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at .
Navios Maritime Partners Nicolas Bornozis
Capital Link,
Legal Disclaimer:
