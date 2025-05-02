Is Â€Œstressedâ€ Really Â€Œdessertsâ€ Spelled Backwards? How More Objective Assessment Of Eating Behavior Can Refine Our Understanding Of Stress Eating

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

New York, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TheÂ Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) welcomes the public to join a free webinar, â€œIs â€œStressedâ€ Really â€œDessertsâ€ Spelled Backwards? How More Objective Assessment of Eating Behavior Can Refine Our Understanding of Stress Eatingâ€ on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET . Kristin N. Javaras, D.Phil., Ph.D., Assistant Psychologist, Division of Womenâ€TMs Mental Health at McLean Hospital and Assistant Professor of Psychology, Department of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School will be the guest speaker. The session will be hosted by Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the EmmyÂ® nominated television series Healthy Minds.

Research suggests that some people tend to consume more food, particularly highly palatable or comfort food, in the context of stressful events, and that this tendency is linked to adverse metabolic outcomes. However, most of these findings are based on self-report scales focused only on eating more during stressful times, which can lead to inaccurate reporting. Dr. Javaras will discuss how her own and othersâ€TM research, using more objective measures of eating behavior, is leading to a more nuanced understanding of stress eating.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $462 million to fund more than 5,600 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the EmmyÂ® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein , which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.Â

