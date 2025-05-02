NCW Summons CEO Of Ullu Platform, Host Of ‘House Arrest’ Over Vulgarity

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Slamming on-screen vulgarity, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday summoned the CEO of Ullu OTT platform and host of the show 'House Arrest' on May 9 in connection with alleged obscene content.

In a message on social media platform X, the Commission said,“NCW takes suo moto cognizance of obscene content on Ullu App's show House Arrest. Viral clips show women being coerced into intimate acts on camera. NCW slams the platform for promoting vulgarity & violating consent. CEO & host summoned on May 9,"

After massive backlash over the objectionable content and concerns raised by an women's group, the OTT platform took down the show. The platform's CEO Vibhu Agarwal and actor Ajaz Khan had also invited the ire of BJP workers in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra BJP Mahila Morcha president Chitra Wagh demanded a ban on the reality series, calling it "nothing but the epitome of vulgarity."

Chitra Wagh took to X, formerly known as Twitter, where she shared a snippet from the show. In the clip, Ajaz is seen engaging contestants in conversations of an inappropriate nature and encouraging them to act out suggestive scenes.

She wrote:“Stop giving a free pass to obscenity in the name of freedom of expression! Ban Ajaz Khan's show 'House Arrest'.”

"The show 'House Arrest' by Ajaz Khan, who calls himself an actor, is nothing but the epitome of vulgarity. This show, streamed on an app called Ullu, has clips that are now being freely circulated on social media-and they are extremely disgusting. Such content is easily accessible on children's mobile phones.”

Chitra Wagh said such shows degrade cultural values and harm the psychological well-being of future generations.

“These kinds of shows are not just an insult to our culture, but also an assault on the moral health of our society. They are a perverse attack on the minds of future generations,” she said.

She went on to request the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw to ban such applications.

“I urge the Honourable Minister of Information and Broadcasting, @AshwiniVaishnaw, to immediately ban not just the Ullu app, but all such apps that produce this type of content. 'House Arrest' is not mere content-it is an attack on the values of our society!"