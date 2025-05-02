Allison Transmission Announces Global Sales And Marketing Leadership Changes

INDIANAPOLIS, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of commercial and defense vehicle propulsion solutions, is pleased to announce the promotions of Avery Sheets to Executive Director, North America Regional Sales and National Accounts, and Alex Schey to Executive Director, Global Marketing and External Communications. Additionally, Ashwin Gopalaswamy will assume the role of Executive Director, Global Channel Aftermarket and Warranty, and Shawn Wasson will become the Managing Director – North America OEM Sales.

Avery Sheets: Allison Transmission Executive Director, North America Regional Sales and National Accounts

Alex Schey: Allison Transmission Executive Director, Global Marketing and External Communications

Ashwin Gopalaswamy: Allison Transmission Executive Director, Global Channel, Aftermarket and Warranty

Shawn Wasson: Allison Transmission Managing Director – North America OEM Sales

"We are pleased to announce these leadership appointments that reflect our commitment to fostering a culture of excellence, focused execution and customer engagement," said John Coll, Senior Vice President Marketing Sales & Service (MSS). "Avery, Alex, Ashwin and Shawn each will bring a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of our business. Their diverse perspectives and well-rounded backgrounds are crucial in capturing our global customers' wants and needs, creating differentiated value propositions and growing our overall business."

Avery Sheets: Executive Director, North America Regional Sales and National Accounts

In his new role, Avery will lead the U.S., Canada and Mexico Regional Sales Teams, working closely with the North America distribution channel to engage commercial vehicle end-user fleets and dealers. His responsibilities will include delivering sales growth and market share results and accelerating organizational development. Avery's deep understanding of the market and his proven leadership skills make him an ideal choice for this critical role.

Alex Schey: Executive Director, Global Marketing and External Communications

In this role, Alex will lead a team of marketing and external communication leaders around the world. They will work together to increase revenue, volume and market share in line with Allison's corporate strategy. He will act as the steward of the Allison brand, from capturing market and customer insights to delivering a differentiated value proposition across Allison's product portfolio. Alex's extensive global experience in marketing, entrepreneurial startups, product development and engineering make him an ideal leader for this global role.

Ashwin Gopalaswamy: Executive Director, Global Channel, Aftermarket and Warranty

Ashwin will be responsible for the Aftermarket end market for Allison. He will also be the leader of the Global Allison channel network, responsible for managing the company's independent distributor performance and alignment with Allison goals. In addition, Ashwin will oversee global technical assistance and warranty management. His extensive experience in global sales, channel management and aftermarket operations will be instrumental in driving the company's strategic initiatives.

Shawn Wasson: Managing Director – North America OEM Sales

Shawn will manage relationships with key North America vocational OEMs, distributor-managed OEMs and key body builders. His responsibilities will include sales, product strategy as well as sales and operations planning. His strong background in OEM sales and strategic planning will be crucial in advancing Allison's market position.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway vehicles (distribution, refuse, construction, agriculture, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.

