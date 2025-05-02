Chief Medical Officer At Leading Medspa Skinspirit, Dr. Sachin Shridharani Is Appointed To The American Society For Aesthetic Plastic Surgery

Dr. Shridharani Continues to Further SkinSpirit's Expertise Through Multi-Modality Approach and Facial Balancing Techniques

SEATTLE, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinSpirit , the premier destination for medical aesthetics and leader in Botox and dermal fillers in the nation, is proud to announce that its Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sachin Shridharani , has been appointed to Board Member of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery

Dr. Shridharani, a Manhattan-based board-certified plastic surgeon and leading voice in the aesthetic industry, plays a pivotal role in educating and elevating SkinSpirit providers and the field at large. As the first plastic surgeon to administer Kybella in New York, Dr. Shridharani has completed over 500 research publications and more than 100 cadaver lab training to date.

As Chief Medical Officer at SkinSpirit, Dr. Shridharani helps to shape the brand's vision by setting the standards for exceptional client outcomes through top-tier skincare aesthetic services. Under his leadership, SkinSpirit continues to innovate with effective treatments facilitated by a team of highly trained, expert providers who represent the best in the industry. His recent appointment to the board underscores his commitment to integrating scientific rigor, safety, and multi-modality artistry into SkinSpirit's approach, solidifying its leadership in the aesthetic medical space, including the popular SkinSpirit Facial Balancing .

As SkinSpirit expands, its excellence remains rooted in a highly personalized approach tailored to each client's unique facial anatomy, avoiding the generic, one-size-fits-all techniques still prevalent in the industry. "We don't just subscribe to using proportions on a person's face, rather, with SkinSpirit facial balancing we understand their unique anatomy and curate plans for injectables and devices to come together along with skincare to create overall bespoke superior outcome," explains Dr. Shridharani.

With a multi-tiered medical leadership structure that includes industry leaders such as Dr. Shridharani, SkinSpirit remains hyper-focused on ensuring every provider across all clinics has a deep understanding of facial anatomy. "Ultimately, as the medical advisory leadership and training team continue to immerse themselves in upleveling their own practice, it has an incredible trickle-down effect to our providers. They are equipped with the most advanced knowledge and techniques, so our clients feel confident that they are in trusted hands, says CEO & Co-Founder Lynn Heublein.

