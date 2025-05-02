Washington Trust Introduces New Home Equity Line Of Credit

Limited time promotion offers a low fixed rate for an 18-month intro period

WESTERLY, R.I., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust launched a new Home Equity Line of Credit product today, to help homeowners with home improvement projects, debt consolidation, and other expenses. Customers can lock in a low introductory 5.99% Annual Percentage Rate (APR) for an initial period of 18 months. Home Equity Lines of Credit allow customers to borrow what they need when they need it, pay it off, and then borrow again during the life of the line. It's ideal for when costs and timing vary on expenses such as a major home renovation.

"Home Equity Lines of Credit are a smart way to have funds available when you need them," said Rolando A. Lora, EVP, Chief Retail Lending Officer and Director of Community Lending at Washington Trust. "The flexibility of this product, along with a low initial rate locked in for a full 18 months, is a great way to make home improvements now, that you can enjoy for years to come."

The special promotion is available for a limited time. Applications can be made by visiting any Washington branch location , calling the bank at 800-475-2265, or applying quickly and easily online for an answer in less than a minute.

To learn more about Home Equity Lines of Credit, or for more details on the 5.99% APR offer, visit washtrust/HELOC .

*Introductory Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of 5.99% is fixed for the first 18 months. Your actual (APR) may be different than the rates shown. APR is based on the specific characteristics of your credit application including but not limited to: evaluation of credit history, amount of credit requested, property type, lien position, and combined loan to value. Offer available for new lines only. All loans subject to credit and underwriting approval. After the introductory rate, the APR is a variable rate based on the Wall Street Journal Prime Rate (minus) -0.125% to (plus) +0.25%, and will not exceed 18.00% or be less than 2.75%. As of 12/19/2024, Prime Rate is 7.50%. Minimum line amount for Prime (minus) -0.125% is $250,000. Other rates are available for lines of credit in amounts below $250,000. Offer valid on home equity line amounts up to $400,000. For home equity line amounts greater than $400,000, additional terms and conditions will apply. Autopay from a Washington Trust personal checking account is required to be eligible for the introductory promotional rate, which is reflected in the rate shown here. Properties must be located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, or Rhode Island. Single-family, owner-occupied primary residences or second homes only. No Trusts or LLCs allowed. $10,000 minimum initial draw to a third party is required at closing. The following fees apply: account closure fee of $350 if the account is closed within 36 months from the date the account is opened; annual fee of $50 due each year of the draw period beginning with the 13th billing cycle; recording fee of approximately $88 in RI and $110-$217 in CT, MA, and NH. Some home improvement projects may be subject to inspection fees and a satisfactory completion certificate. Other fees may apply. Not intended for homes currently for sale or intended to be sold within 12 months of closing. Property insurance is required. Flood insurance where required by law. Offer available for a limited time only and may be withdrawn at any time. Rates subject to change. Other restrictions may apply. Consult your tax advisor regarding the deductibility of interest and $110-$217 in CT, MA, and NH. Some home improvement projects may be subject to inspection fees and a satisfactory completion certificate. Other fees may apply. Not intended for homes currently for sale or intended to be sold within 12 months of closing. Property insurance is required. Flood insurance where required by law. Offer available for a limited time only and may be withdrawn at any time. Rates subject to change. Other restrictions may apply. Consult your tax advisor regarding the deductibility of interest. Washington Trust: Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #414726

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST ®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking , mortgage banking , personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. , a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH. For more information, visit the Bank's website at or the Corporation's website at href="" rel="nofollow" washtrus .

