Cantata Health Solutions Launches Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Module In Arize EHR

LAKEWAY, Texas, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantata Health Solutions, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for behavioral health and human services providers, announces Arize MAT, a new Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) module within its behavioral health EHR platform, offering providers an integrated tool to improve care delivery for those individuals with opioid use disorder (OUD).

Arize MAT is specifically designed to support methadone and buprenorphine treatment- lifesaving therapies that too often encounter societal bias, regulatory hurdles, and limited access. Arize MAT streamlines dispensing of methadone, increases visibility into the treatment process, and provides the tools needed to support audits performed by various agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), or Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO).

"As the sector moves toward more integrated and personalized approaches to MAT, it's more important than ever to have a single, connected platform," said Christy Winter, Vice President of Product Management at Cantata Health Solutions. "Working with one vendor who can offer complete solutions helps programs run more efficiently and deliver better care."

Leveraging flexible technology like Arize enables providers to deliver methadone and buprenorphine treatment within coordinated, person-centered workflows.

"Methadone dispensing should be fast, safe, and smoothly integrated with the rest of the client's clinical information and healthcare experience," said Alan Tillinghast, CEO of Cantata Health Solutions. "Most EHR providers either partner with another vendor in a non-integrated manner or bolt on products acquired from other vendors. Cantata has built a fully integrated dispensing and clinical solution that significantly enhances the quality of care while offering reduced dispensing time, lowering costs, and creating a better experience for everyone."

Key features of Arize MAT include:



Streamlined Dispensing Integrated in the EHR: Simplified ordering that automates dispensing schedules, in clinic and take-home dispensing, toxicology screens, and creating and managing dispensing holds.



Patient Accessibility: Appointment reminders and secure patient portals that foster engagement and support adherence.



Compliance with 42 CFR Part 2: Built-in consent management tools safeguard sensitive substance use data and support client's trust.



Integrated Social Drivers of Health (SDOH) and Referral Capabilities: Enables tracking of SDOH and facilitates referrals to essential support services.



Equity and Outcomes Dashboards: Real-time data insights to drive continuous quality improvement.

Integration with Zero Overdose : Zero Overdose is dedicated to reducing overdose events and deaths by expanding access to overdose safety planning and education for individuals and communities at risk. Integrating Zero Overdose with Arize MAT helps enhance providers' ability to support those at risk.

"Our partnership with Cantata Health Solutions reflects a shared commitment to advancing equitable, evidence-based care for people with opioid use disorder," said Virna Little, PsyD, LCSW-r, SAP, CCM, Co-Founder of Zero Overdose. "By embedding overdose risk screening and safety planning tools into Arize, we're ensuring that methadone and buprenorphine treatment are delivered within a broader framework of prevention, connection, and whole-person care."

About Cantata Health Solutions

Cantata Health Solutions is challenging the convention of complexity and transforming care for Behavioral Health and Human Services with Arize, a modern EHR designed to simplify work and eliminate the frustrations of outdated systems. Developed by experts driven by empathy with deep industry experience, Arize puts you in control-with tools that can run right out of the box or can be easily configured to adapt to providers' work. With integrated features like built-in telehealth, full mobile functionality, and real-time team collaboration, Arize eases workloads and empowers providers to elevate care to improve lives. For more information, visit CantataHealth .

