Introducing Moneygram Ramps: Purpose-Built By Developers To Simplify Cash And Crypto Connection

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The latest evolution of the MoneyGram APIs is the most powerful yet, purpose-built by developers to simplify cash and crypto connection. With just a few lines of code – wallets, exchanges and fintech apps can instantly access the MoneyGram global cash network, making it easier than ever to embed crypto on/off-ramp functionality at scale.

"With this launch, MoneyGram is quickly becoming the connective tissue between traditional finance and the digital economy," said Anthony Soohoo, MoneyGram Chief Executive Officer. "We've taken the complexity out of integration, opening the door to seamless connection with the world's largest cash on/off-ramp for digital wallets1."

The Missing Link Between Cash and Crypto

MoneyGram Ramps enables cash deposits (on-ramp) in 30+ countries and cash withdrawals (off-ramp) in 170+ countries, eliminating the need for developers to build custom infrastructure or navigate regulatory complexities.

"For years, developers have been searching for an easy way to bridge physical and digital currency," said Luke Tuttle, MoneyGram Chief Technology Officer. "MoneyGram Ramps is that missing link, significantly cutting development time while maintaining – and even strengthening – our robust compliance standards."

MoneyGram Ramps removes integration hurdles and manual operational steps. The result? Deployment time has been reduced from months to minutes. In fact, developers can now complete sandbox setup in as little as five minutes, a process that previously took 12-15 days, and reach production in a fraction of the time.

While accelerating the onboarding process, MoneyGram upholds its rigorous compliance standards and has even introduced new regulatory features, ensuring fast, secure integrations that benefit partners and end users.

Developer-Centric by Design

Built for speed, MoneyGram Ramps equips developers with tools to get started in minutes:



No banking integrations required

Instant API credentials and sandbox access

Comprehensive documentation and SDKs Live onboarding at aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" moneygra

Real Access for Real People

Powered by the Stellar blockchain, Circle's USDC and MoneyGram's global network, MoneyGram Ramps bridges physical and digital currencies, enabling movement between cash and crypto and expanding access to the digital economy.

"This solution was built for usability and access," Tuttle continued. "We're empowering the next wave of entrepreneurs to create financial tools for everyone – including the 1.4 billion adults worldwide who still rely on cash.2"

With MoneyGram Ramps, developers can easily offer users – even those without a bank account – the ability to deposit or withdraw cash at thousands of participating MoneyGram locations worldwide.

What's Next in Global Payments

MoneyGram Ramps represents a major step in MoneyGram's ongoing transformation, addressing a critical market need while opening new growth opportunities for the platform.

"Our vision is a world without financial borders. That's why we focus on building simple, powerful tools that remove barriers to the global economy and level the playing field for all," Soohoo continued.

"To developers around the world, we're open for business. Now's your opportunity to easily connect with our global network and deliver even greater value to your users. Let's build the future of money together."

Unveiled during the Formula One® weekend in Miami, MoneyGram Ramps brought together leaders from fintech, crypto and global payments to showcase what's next for the industry.

MoneyGram Ramps is live now. Learn more or start building today at aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" moneygra .

MoneyGram connects the world by making the movement of money across borders seamless, affordable and secure for everyone. Each year, the company serves more than 50 million people in over 200 countries and territories, processing over $150 billion USD annually. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices in 36 countries, MoneyGram is globally recognized for its high-performance culture and has been honored as a Top Workplaces USA award winner for four consecutive years.

