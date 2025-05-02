Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Wisdomtree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Notification Of Director Change 2 May 2025


2025-05-02 09:15:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
2 May 2025

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company
(the“Issuer”)

Directorship Changes

The Issuer wishes to announce that Roisin Dixon has resigned as a Director of the Issuer and that Fergal Molony has been appointed as a Director of the Issuer, in each case with effect from 2 May 2025.

As at the date hereof, the Directors of the Issuer are as follows:
Bryan Governey;
Fergal Molony;
Rhys Owens; and
Sarah Warr.

Terms used in this announcement but not defined shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 17 April 2025.

For further information please contact ...


MENAFN02052025004107003653ID1109500671

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search