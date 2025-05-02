Wisdomtree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Notification Of Director Change 2 May 2025
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
2 May 2025
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company
(the“Issuer”)
Directorship Changes
The Issuer wishes to announce that Roisin Dixon has resigned as a Director of the Issuer and that Fergal Molony has been appointed as a Director of the Issuer, in each case with effect from 2 May 2025.
As at the date hereof, the Directors of the Issuer are as follows:
Bryan Governey;
Fergal Molony;
Rhys Owens; and
Sarah Warr.
Terms used in this announcement but not defined shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 17 April 2025.
