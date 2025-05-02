Bhupendra Patel Unveils Rs 1,156 Crore Development Projects In Vadodara

MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, May 2 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 1,156 crore in Vadodara.

Addressing the audience, CM Patel remarked on the importance of digital discipline, saying that people, especially the youth, must learn to manage their time on mobile devices.

"If we can't step away from screens ourselves, how can we expect our children to?" he asked.

He also stressed that the government must act despite criticism, adding, "When the government does something, some people immediately rise in opposition. But how can we shut our hearts to development?"

Highlighting recent initiatives, the Chief Minister said, "Just yesterday, development projects worth over Rs 600 crore were launched in Panchmahal, and today, Vadodara received projects worth Rs 1,156 crore."

"Earlier, even getting a project, worth Rs 1 lakh, sanctioned was difficult. Now, people have faith that their demands will be met under this administration," he said.

The Chief Minister encouraged citizens to approach the government with concerns, but urged them to follow decorum.

He added that occasional administrative lapses should not demoralise citizens.

"If there's a negative issue, investigate and fix it. Mistakes happen when so much work is underway, but it doesn't mean the government is inattentive," CM Patel said.

CM Patel pointed out how Gujarat's infrastructure and housing schemes have made national headlines.

"We've provided over 8 lakh houses in Gujarat. Compare the last 25 years with the four decades before, and you'll see the transformation," he stated.

"India was once doubted, but now we are being discussed across the world. Even a common man in India can now live with pride," he said.

Speaking on India's growing global stature, CM Patel noted, "Earlier, we had to wait years to match global standards. Today, Indian-made goods are exported across the world - this is our strength. Look at how people react now when they see an Indian passport; it's a matter of pride."

He reiterated the government's commitment to inclusive development.

"Vadodara stands to benefit from the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and the Dedicated Freight Corridor. The Bullet Train will also pass through here. Vadodara is now a hub in the global aerospace map," he said.

He added that work on the Vishwamitri River is underway to double its flow capacity.

"Vadodara is one of the fastest-growing and cleanest cities in the state. We're hopeful that this cleanliness becomes second nature. Let's not worry about what others are doing - let's focus on what we must do," CM Patel said.

The Chief Minister ended with a call for holistic well-being, urging people to utilise schemes like Ayushman Bharat while also embracing preventive health practices like yoga.