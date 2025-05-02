TVS Racing Gears Up For Strong Showing At INRC 2025

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 2 (IANS) TVS Racing, India's factory racing pioneer, is all set to make a formidable impact at the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) 2025 season. The first round of the Championship starts on May 4 at Nashik.

This season, TVS Racing's machines have been significantly upgraded, drawing on key learnings from premier global rally raids like Dakar. With enhanced midrange and top-end performance, these upgrades are designed to deliver faster cornering acceleration, higher average speeds, and improved rally stage timings.

Upgraded camshaft and cylinder head for improved midrange and top-end power, delivering quicker stage times.

Retuned suspension systems offer improved traction, stability, and handling across high-speed rally conditions. Revamped seat, footpeg, and handlebar positions for reduced fatigue and enhanced rider control over long rally stages.

Learnings from international rally raids have shaped the new vehicle geometry, suspension dynamics, and ride ergonomics.

For the INRC 2025 season, the team has assembled a formidable rider line-up across multiple categories. In the Superbike Pro-expert Group A category, riding the TR 450R, are Abdul Wahid, Rajendra RE, and Samuel Jacob. Competing in the Super Sport 260 Group B class on the TR 200R are Imran Pasha, Banteilang Jyrwa, and Sachin D.

Representing the team in the Women's Class Group B, also on the TR 200R, is the accomplished Aishwarya Pissay. In the Scooters up to 210cc Group B category, riding the Ntorq SXR 125 are Asif Ali, Shamim Khan, and Karthik N.

Group A riders, including reigning champion Rajendra RE, underwent intensive training programs in Dubai, participating in the high-end Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. The sessions focused on advanced rally navigation, riding precision, and endurance.

Similarly, Aishwarya Pissay, a multiple-time Ladies' Class champion and an emerging global name, participated in the prestigious Hungary and Spain rounds of the Baja World Cup 2024.