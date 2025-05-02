Palestinian Foreign Ministry Warns Of Escalating Israeli Occupation Attacks On West Bank Camps

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned of the Israeli occupation's continued military escalation against refugee camps in the northern West Bank for a fourth consecutive month, which has displaced more than 40,000 Palestinians and been marked by a persistent policy of home demolitions.

In a statement issued on Friday, the ministry condemned the destruction of homes and civilian properties across the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem, describing it as an extension of the devastation inflicted by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip. It said such acts constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity, aimed at erasing the Palestinian people's national and human presence on their land.

The ministry reaffirmed that it is pursuing political and diplomatic efforts with international partners and called on the global community to take "real and serious" action to compel Israel to cease its aggression and adhere to the international will for peace.

Israeli occupation forces continued their assault on Tulkarm city and its refugee camp for the 96th consecutive day, and on the Nur Shams camp for 83 days, amid an ongoing campaign of raids and arrests.

Recently, Israeli occupation authorities issued demolition orders for 106 homes and buildings in Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps within a 24-hour period - adding to the hundreds of homes already demolished since the beginning of the year.