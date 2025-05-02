Netactuate Achieves 2025 SOC 1 And SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Advancing Global Security And Compliance Leadership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) RALEIGH, N.C., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetActuate, a leading global provider of edge infrastructure and network services, today announced the successful completion of its, achieved with the guidance of independent audit firm A-LIGN . This certification reinforces NetActuate's leadership in navigating increasingly complex data sovereignty and privacy regulations while safeguarding client workloads acrossworldwide.

NetActuate Receives SOC Certification

"Congratulations to NetActuate for earning their SOC 2 certification, which is a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like NetActuate who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

The SOC 2 Type 2 report validates NetActuate's ongoing compliance with no control deviations across critical security, availability, and confidentiality principles. Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants ( AICPA ), the SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.

"Security, compliance, and customer trust are foundational to everything we build," said Mark Mahle, CEO and Principal Engineer at NetActuate. "Our commitment to SOC and other compliance frameworks protects our customers from cyber threats while reducing their exposure to compliance risk."

NetActuate operates a globally distributed platform with presence in over 40 edge data centers across six continents . Designed for the highest levels of security, compliance, and performance, our infrastructure meets the most rigorous international standards, including SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001, PCI DSS, HIPAA, and NIST 800-53/FISMA .

The company also aligns with key regional frameworks such as GDPR for data privacy in the EU, FedRAMP for U.S. federal cloud services, and OSPAR/TVRA in Asia. Whether serving government, healthcare, SaaS, or enterprise workloads, NetActuate ensures a secure and compliant foundation for mission-critical deployments worldwide.

NetActuate provides infrastructure, cloud services, and engineering consulting for the most demanding global workloads. Our capabilities span high-power-density AI deployments, advanced workload orchestration, and GPU infrastructure management. We deliver specialized services including BGP Anycast, colocation, bare metal servers, and a globally distributed edge cloud platform backed by a fully programmable network-empowering enterprises to scale, optimize, and innovate at the edge.

To learn more about NetActuate's security and compliance capabilities at each data center location, visit . If you are interested in viewing NetActuate's SOC 2 report, please contact [email protected] .

About NetActuate

NetActuate is a leading provider of highly available, low latency custom network and infrastructure services that reach every major global market. From the data center to the last mile, we help providers take their products and services to the global edge faster. Our customers can rapidly scale without fear of high costs or devastating performance issues. We built one of the world's largest global networks by number of peers , and it serves as the foundation for our performance BGP anycast platform that powers over 25 billion transactions a day.

