Azerbaijani Companies Eye Dual Listing On London Stock Exchange

Azerbaijani companies may soon enter the prestigious London Stock Exchange (LSE), as discussions are underway to explore dual listings and foreign capital access for firms based in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

BSE noted that delegation from the exchange visited London as part of the 7th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom.

During the working visit, BSE representatives, alongside officials from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the British Embassy in Azerbaijan, held a meeting at the London Stock Exchange. The focus of the talks was to examine the potential for Azerbaijani companies to gain listings on the LSE, thereby opening doors to international investors and capital markets.

The parties also discussed incorporating Azerbaijani financial data and analytics into LSE platforms to enhance global investor awareness of Azerbaijan's capital markets.

The BSE emphasized that increased cooperation between the two nations' financial markets would further strengthen their already robust economic ties. Moreover, such initiatives are expected to accelerate the development of Azerbaijan's local capital markets and improve global visibility for its leading corporations.