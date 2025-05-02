The Unseen Burden Of Staying Strong In Kashmir

Representational Photo

By Musaib Bilal

For a long time, I thought I was only anxious. I had the signs: racing thoughts, sleepless nights, the panicked second-guessing of every choice. Some days I felt like I was drowning. Other days, it was like I had a drummer in my chest, beating a war song no one else could hear.

But depression and anxiety were only symptoms. I didn't realize something deeper was running the show.

It was my mentor who said it first:“You're not just anxious. You're ashamed.”

Shame? The word stung. I hadn't done anything disgraceful. I wasn't hiding a scandal. What did I have to be ashamed of?

It took me six months to even consider it. But slowly, through therapy, I saw what I had never wanted to look at. Shame doesn't always wear a name tag. It hides in small moments. Being ignored. Being overlooked. Failing. Losing. Shame was there, whispering that I wasn't good enough. That I never would be.

It rewrote my past. It told me that every broken friendship was my fault. That every academic stumble proved I was a fraud. Even when I succeeded, I thought I had fooled people into thinking I was worth something.

So I did what many do. I chased perfection. I told myself if I worked harder, got better and kept it together, I could outrun that whisper.

But perfectionism is a trap. No matter how much I achieved, I was still terrified of failure. And when I did fail, shame said,“I told you so.” I didn't need anyone else to tear me down. I was doing it myself.

Eventually, I started to avoid trying. If I didn't try, I couldn't fail. But I also couldn't grow. So I stayed stuck, in a cycle of overachieving, self-sabotaging, and quietly falling apart.

Shame also shaped how I loved. I wanted people close but feared they'd see through me. I feared being too much. I feared being left.

In Kashmir, there's pressure to stay strong. Crying is weakness. Therapy is for the broken. If you see a therapist, people think it must be because of a breakup. They laugh. They call you crazy. They say,“Pagal hai kya?”

But therapy saved me. It helped me name what was unspoken.

Some people come to therapy for loss. Some come for failure. Some come because their minds don't work the way the world wants them to: ADHD, autism, mood disorders. But instead of support, they get shame.

No one shames a diabetic for needing insulin. But say you need a therapist, and people act like you've failed at being human.

We carry so much silently. We walk around with past wounds dressed as bad habits. Sometimes we don't even know they're wounds. We just bleed on the people around us.

I wore fake confidence for years. I was scared someone would see the truth. But healing started when I let myself be seen.

Shame is a lie that says you have to earn your worth. But the truth is simple: you are already enough.

Mental health isn't just about naming a diagnosis. It's about naming what's underneath. In my case, it was shame.

It shaped how I saw myself, how I moved through the world, how I reached, or didn't, for the things I wanted.

The path to healing isn't straight. But it starts with honesty. With pulling the shame out from the dark. With letting ourselves be soft in a world that teaches us to harden.

I'm still learning. Still failing. Still healing.

But every time I name what I used to hide, I feel a little freer.

The writer is a postgraduate student of psychology based in Kashmir.