Man Killed In Lightning Strike In South Kashmir's Kulgam

2025-05-02 09:03:11
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man died after he was struck with lightning in Ganosar Gam in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday.

Officials said that a man identified as Tariq Ahmad Paddar, son of Mohammad Shaban died today afternoon after being Struck with Lightning in Ganosar Gam area of the district, reported news agency GNS.

Meanwhile his body was handed over to his kin after medico-legal formalities.

