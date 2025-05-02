Power Knot Enhances SBT-140 Bin Tipper With Advanced Safety And Monitoring Features

FREMONT, Calif., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader in on-site organic waste management solutions has announced a major enhancement to its SBT-140 bin tipper-a stainless-steel solution designed for safely and hygienically emptying organic waste bins in commercial kitchens and other foodservice operations.

The SBT-140 bin tipper uses a low-pressure hydraulic system to quietly and safely lift bins up to 140 liters (35 gallons), depositing contents into a waste receptacle or directly into Power Knot's high-capacity LFC-300 or LFC-500 biodigesters. These biodigesters biologically convert food waste into grey water, offering a sustainable solution to food disposal challenges.

With the latest update, the SBT bin tipper now checks the weight of the bin. A computer in the new SBT bin tipper lifts the bin and checks its weight before proceeding. If the bin is overfilled and exceeds the rated capacity of the mechanism, the tipper will automatically stop lifting the bin thereby protecting personnel, equipment, and facility standards.

"This upgrade reflects our ongoing commitment to safety, efficiency, and innovation," said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. "By preventing the lifting of overweight bins, we're helping our customers reduce workplace injuries, avoid equipment strain, and maintain a clean, compliant environment. It's a simple but powerful improvement that aligns with our mission of smarter, greener waste solutions."

The enhanced SBT-140 bin tipper is available for order now. To learn more, visit .

About Power Knot LLC

Power Knot LLC designs, develops, and manufactures innovative on-site waste management solutions that help organizations reduce their environmental impact. With a focus on sustainability, Power Knot's products are used globally across various industries, including hospitality, food service, and industrial sectors. All products are designed and manufactured in Silicon Valley, California.

CONTACT: Cecillia Wong, Power Knot, 4088898433, [email protected]

SOURCE Power Knot LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED