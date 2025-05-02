Swamcam Partners With Olympic Gold Medalist Lilly King To Promote Water Safety

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As a competitive swimmer, I've spent countless hours in the water and understand the importance of pool safety firsthand," said Lilly King. "That's why I've taken a close look at the technologies out there designed to prevent drowning. After reviewing other drowning detection products, it became clear that. Its proactive approach-detecting danger before someone even enters the water-sets a new standard for pool safety. I'm excited to collaborate long-term with SwamCam to educate families on water safety and promote this life-saving technology."

Drowning remains the leading cause of death for children ages 1–4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The latest CDC reports reveal that over 4,500 people drown annually in the U.S., with numbers rising. Traditional pool alarms, which focus on "drowning detection," activate after a child enters the water, potentially delaying life-saving intervention.

"Our mission at SwamCam is to provide innovative solutions to help prevent drowning and enhance pool safety before anyone enters the water when they are not expected to," said Asher Brand, CEO of SwamCam. "Partnering with Lilly King allows us to further our efforts in educating the public and promoting a safer pool environment. SwamCam combines powerful AI-driven technology and sophisticated camera systems to deliver easy-to-use, comprehensive pool area surveillance designed for pools, hot tubs and any other open water areas that may pose a potential drowning risk."

A New Era of Proactive Pool Safety from SwamCam

Unlike traditional pool alarms that alert when someone enters the water, SwamCam combines AI with sophisticated camera monitoring to identify someone when they enter the pool area. By scanning the pool area multiple times per second, SwamCam's patented OverWatchAI discerns human movement at greater distances than its competitors while filtering out non-human motion. When someone enters the monitored pool area, users are alerted inside the home, outside the home and remotely, even during WiFi outages.

SwamCam offers single-camera and dual-camera systems utilizing advanced OverWatchAITM technology to deliver comprehensive pool monitoring. This technology significantly reduces false alarms and provides instant, accurate alerts. SwamCam's iOS and Android app integration also allows homeowners to receive real-time alerts directly on their smartphones, customize their system, and manage access to the pool area.

For more information on water safety tips and to access Lilly King's exclusive content, please visit Instagram . For more information on SwamCam, please visit .

About Lilly King

Lilly King is an American two-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer renowned for her prowess in breaststroke events. King has set multiple world records, demonstrating dedication and passion in and out of the pool. As an advocate for swimming and water safety, she actively promotes awareness and educational initiatives, leveraging her platform to make swimming safer for families and communities.

About SwamCam

SwamCam is a leader in AI-powered pool surveillance dedicated to preventing drownings with its patented technology. Designed for seamless smart home integration, SwamCam continuously monitors pool areas, providing real-time alerts to enhance safety. With a relentless focus on innovation and drowning prevention, SwamCam redefines how loved ones are protected around water. For more information, please visit .

