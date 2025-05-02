The Joint Chiropractic Observes National Arthritis Awareness Month In May

– How Chiropractic Care Can Help Ease Joint Pain and Improve Mobility –

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the CDC, arthritis affects more than 50 million Americans, and nearly 26 million of those with arthritis are unable to do everyday activities. The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT ), the nation's largest franchisor of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, is encouraging patients to consider natural ways to support long-term joint health.

Arthritis is one of the most common causes of chronic pain and can be persistent and progressive. Common symptoms of arthritis and joint inflammation include swelling, joint pain and stiffness, and decreased range of motion, typically worsening with age. Chiropractic care may help reduce inflammation and support improved joint and nervous system function by gently addressing misalignments in the spine and other areas of the body. With regular adjustments, the body may move more freely and manage symptoms often associated with arthritis more effectively.

"Chronic pain can impact everything from mobility to overall well-being," said Dr. Steven Knauf, D.C., Vice President of Chiropractic and Compliance at The Joint Corp. "Chiropractic adjustments may help relieve discomfort and improve how the body functions without the need for prescription medications so patients can feel and move better in their daily lives."

In addition to regular chiropractic care, certain lifestyle changes may support better joint function and help ease chronic pain. This may include incorporating light exercise to keep joints flexible, applying cold therapy to reduce inflammation, and following nutrition guidance to avoid foods that could contribute to flare-ups. These supportive practices, along with routine adjustments, may enhance overall mobility and comfort for those managing arthritis-related symptoms.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT )

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT ) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 950 locations nationwide and more than 14 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. The brand is consistently named to Franchise Times' annual "Top 400" and "Fast & Serious" list of 40 smartest growing brands. Entrepreneur named The Joint "No. 1 in Chiropractic Services," and is regularly ranked on the publication's "Franchise 500," the "Fastest-Growing Franchises," the "Best of the Best" lists, as well as its "Top Franchise for Veterans" and "Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners." SUCCESS named the company as one of the "Top 50 Franchises" in 2024. The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit .

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington and West Virginia, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

