AXIS Data Evolves Into RANGR: Built For The Next Frontier Of Operational Intelligence

" RANGR isn't just a new name. It's a line in the sand. A sign that we're not slowing down, we're scaling up, " said John Boehm, CEO of RANGR. " With deeper capabilities, a growing team, and a renewed focus on what matters most - outcomes - we're positioned to guide our clients' operations through the next chapter of digital transformation. "

Why the Shift?

The rebrand reflects the company's evolution from implementation partner to industry challenger - taking direct aim at outdated consulting models built on inflated hours and shallow insights. RANGR is built for the new reality where data drives decisions .

What's different:



New Name, Same Grit: AXIS data laid the foundation. RANGR is built to lead.

Expanded Capabilities: A growing team of Palantir veterans, engineers, and strategic operators. Outcome-First Focus: Every solution is designed to move the needle, not just check a box.

What Remains Unchanged



RANGR remains a Certified Palantir Partner , trusted to deploy Foundry and AIP across mission-critical operations.

The same proven team continues to lead enterprise-wide rollouts - from startups to Fortune 500s. Commitment to platform adoption, acceleration, and operational value at scale remains the bedrock of their delivery.

Built to Serve the Future

With clients across energy, telecom, CPG, and healthcare, RANGR has already delivered billions in operational savings - unifying supply chains, modernizing field ops, optimizing pricing, and cutting through data chaos.

" We don't just implement software, " said Dom Pitot, Chief Client Officer. " We embed, execute, and deliver results you can measure. This rebrand reflects our belief that strategy should walk the factory floor, not sit on the sidelines. "

RANGR is also scaling its delivery engine, launching developer communities, and investing in the next generation of data operators - charting a new path for how advanced technologies like AI and Palantir platforms are deployed.

About RANGR

RANGR is a certified Palantir implementation partner helping companies navigate complexity, deploy smarter systems, and drive meaningful outcomes with the data they already have. From capital planning to supply chain clarity, RANGR replaces traditional consulting bloat with speed, focus, and grit. Better Decisions. Bigger Outcomes.

