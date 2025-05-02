Phoenix Award-Winning Dentist Celebrates 2 Years In New Practice

Recognizing Dr. Dan Rodda's Accomplishments

PHOENIX, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After passing its second anniversary in April 2025, Complete Dental Care is thriving in the Phoenix community transforming smiles for the better! An enormous element to the practice's success so far has clearly been the leadership of Dr. Dan Rodda, who owns and operates Complete Dental Care. Now, with more than 14 years of clinical experience, Phoenix patients can receive all the dental care they could need or want in one place.

When Dr. Rodda isn't changing smiles and lives through top-tier care for his valued patients in the practice, he is likely at conferences, in continuing education courses, mentoring new dentists or residents, and having other professionally enriching experiences. In fact, he has spent more than 2,200 hours throughout his career so far on continuing education alone!

In other words, he devotes himself to refining his skills and knowledge in dental implantology, oral surgery, bite alignment, endodontics, sedation, cosmetic dentistry, and more with some of the country's most prestigious universities and institutions to benefit patients every day.

Dr. Rodda says, "I have pursued CE in all disciplinary and specialty areas so that I can provide more options to my patients directly. This knowledge base also gives me a more comprehensive and interdisciplinary understanding of how to establish/restore and preserve better health and function in the mouth."

His patients are the only ones who appreciate his expertise. Since earning his dental degree in 2011 and completing a General Practice Residency at Wishard Memorial Hospital in Indianapolis, IN, Dr. Rodda has been nationally and internationally recognized with awards including the following due to his proficiency and dedication to cutting-edge oral care:



Fellowship and Mastership awards with the Academy of General Dentistry in 2016 and 2022, respectively.

Fellowship award with the International Congress of Oral Implantology in 2014 Associate Fellowship award with the American Academy of Implant Dentistry in 2023

Starting in Albany, NY, Dr. Rodda also has given back to his community to fill the world with more smiles. While in Albany, he volunteered in the GPR program at St Peter's Hospital, where he guided and mentored to the dental residents. In Phoenix, he has helped veterans in need with dental care and has contributed to cancer research-causes close to his heart.

Dr. Rodda looks forward to many more years helping his patients' smiles shine brighter than the Phoenix sun. He says, "My goals for the future are to continue to build a practice that offers a wide range of services to patients, making it convenient and accessible for them to have a healthy and beautiful smile."

