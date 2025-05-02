Hurricane Katrina's 20-Year Anniversary: Disaster Response And Preparedness Saves Lives

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In 2024 alone, Humane World for Animals assisted thousands of animals while responding to Hurricanes Milton and Helene in the U.S., Hurricanes John and Milton in Mexico, flooding in India, Viet Nam and Nepal, and an earthquake in Ecuador. The organization's response work typically includes:

Search and rescue to find animals stranded or trapped by floods, rubble, fires and more.

Providing essential veterinary care and pet supplies which typically includes setting up pop-up veterinary clinics and distribution sites.

Supporting emergency animal sheltering by helping create and operate temporary shelters.

Transporting animals who were already up for adoption out of shelters in impacted areas to shelters that have capacity away from the disaster zone. Providing emergency grants to partner groups on the ground.

"Hurricane Katrina raised awareness about the importance of the human-animal bond in disaster response worldwide," said Kitty Block, president and CEO of Humane World for Animals. "Whether we are responding to a hurricane, earthquake, flood, fires or other disasters, we've seen time after time that the well-being of people is closely tied to the well-being of their animals. Being able to reunite people with their animals after disaster, or better yet, providing the tools to keep them together every step of the way, makes a lifesaving difference and brings vital comfort to disaster survivors."

Less than two years after Hurricane Katrina, Humane World for Animals was instrumental in passing federal legislation, the PETS Act, to support the inclusion of animals in disaster-related planning. However, it remains essential for the public to create personal disaster preparedness plans which include their pets and any animals they are responsible for.

Key preparedness tips:

That plan should include locations you can evacuate to with your animals and identifying a friend, neighbor or family member who your animals are comfortable with and giving them a key in case you are stranded or unable to get home.. Never assume you'll be able to return home for your pets. If you evacuate, take your pets with you., including current vaccination records, several days of food, supplies and medications for your pets, visible ID tags worn by your pet at all times, and the means to safely contain and evacuate your animals like crates, leashes and your vehicle.It can be complex to evacuate large animals. Follow these tips to form a plan for equines and farm animals .

Block adds: "During a disaster, the fate of people and the animals with whom they share their lives or environments are intimately linked. Floods, wildfires, earthquakes and tornadoes don't discriminate; people, pets, wildlife and farmed animals are in it together."

For more information and to learn how to keep your animals safe in the event of a disaster, please visit humaneworld/prepare .

