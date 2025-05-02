DZYNE Delivers New Autonomous Cargo Glider 'Grasshopper' To US Air Force

Designed for precision aerial logistics, Grasshopper offers a cost-effective, autonomous solution for delivering payloads in high-risk environments while minimizing operational risks for manned aircraft. Developed in response to a warfighter request for standoff cargo delivery, Grasshopper was created in collaboration with the U.S. Air Force to provide a low-cost logistics solution capable of reaching areas inaccessible to traditional aircraft.

"The delivery of Grasshopper is a testament to the success of our collaboration with the Air Force in developing an autonomous resupply solution that meets the demands of contested environments," said Matthew McCue CEO of DZYNE Technologies. "By working closely, we were able to design and refine the Grasshopper product line into a cost-effective, high-performance aerial logistics platform. This milestone underscores the impact of this partnership, and the critical role Grasshopper will play not only in contested logistics but also in humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations, where rapid, precise, and unmanned delivery of critical supplies can save lives."

The Grasshopper has transitioned from a research effort to a fielded capability in under 12 months due to close cooperation between the Air Force, DZYNE Technologies, and its users. This latest delivery is part of a broader initiative to modernize aerial resupply capabilities in contested environments.

"Grasshopper represents a transformative leap in autonomous resupply," added Dr. Thomas Howell, Portfolio Lead at the Air Force Research Laboratory. "Its ability to deliver critical payloads from standoff distances while keeping our aircraft and crews out of harm's way is a major advantage in modern operational environments."

Expected Operational Value



Delivering cargo from beyond enemy threat ranges into denied environments

Supports humanitarian relief and logistics resupply missions Deployable from a variety of platforms

Scalable for Growing Demand

Building on the success of the short- to mid-range Grasshopper, DZYNE Technologies is actively developing a longer-range variant, expected to be available in early 2026, to further enhance autonomous logistics capabilities in contested environments.

To accommodate rising demand for the Grasshopper product line and DZYNE Technologies' UAS division- featuring flagship products ULTRA and LEAP-the company expanded its manufacturing footprint in late 2023. The new 125,000-square-foot facility in Irvine, California, is now ramping up Grasshopper production to fulfill current and future orders as part of the broader program.

For more information on Grasshopper product line, please contact us at [email protected]

DISTRIBUTION STATEMENT A. Approved for public release: distribution is unlimited. Case Number: AFRL-2025-1718 The material was assigned a clearance of CLEARED on 02 Apr 2025

About DZYNE Technologies

DZYNE is a leading technology developer and manufacturer of airborne and ground-based autonomous defense solutions purpose-built to meet modern defense needs around the globe. The company's solutions encompass the entire autonomous defense lifecycle and include multiple U.S. Government Programs of Record across UAS and C-UAS technologies. DZYNE is proud to support U.S. and allied military and civil defense partners worldwide. For more information, visit .

SOURCE DZYNE Technologies