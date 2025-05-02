Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Market To Surpass $12 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report analyzes global trends, technological innovations like AI and IoT, and regulatory impacts, providing crucial insights for decision-makers. It examines consumer demands across regions, product types, and key players, equipping businesses with strategies for market entry and expansion. Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Market will grow at a CAGR of 7.32% to reach US$12.84 billion in 2030 from US$9.02 billion in 2025.

The global indoor air quality monitor market report provides a detailed analysis of the industry landscape, offering strategic and executive-level insights supported by data-driven forecasts and analysis. This report equips decision-makers with actionable intelligence on current market trends, emerging opportunities, and competitive dynamics. It explores consumer demand across various regions and product types, such as portable monitors, fixed monitors, smart air quality monitors, and sensor-based systems, while also examining purchasing behaviours and key customer segments.

Market Trends:

Exploration of technological innovations and regulatory influences : The report provides a detailed analysis of the latest technological advancements driving the global indoor air quality (IAQ) monitor industry. This includes innovations such as smart sensors, IoT-enabled devices, AI-powered analytics, and integration with building automation systems, which are enhancing the accuracy, efficiency, and user-friendliness of IAQ monitoring solutions. Additionally, the report examines the impact of key government policies and regulations , such as air quality standards, environmental protection laws, and workplace safety guidelines, which are shaping the development and adoption of IAQ monitors. These insights help stakeholders understand how evolving technologies and regulatory frameworks are influencing market dynamics and creating opportunities for growth and compliance. Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others) Companies Featured

Honeywell International Inc

HORIBA Ltd

TSI Incorporated

Aeroqual

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

3M

Thermo Fisher Scientific Testo SE & Co. KgaA Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Segmentations:

Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Segmentation by product:

The market analyzed by product into the following:



Fixed Portable

Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Segmentation by pollutant type:

The market analyzed by pollutant type into the following:



Physical

Chemical Biological

Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Segmentation by end-user:

The market analyzed by end-user into the following:



Residential

Commercial Industrial

Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Segmentation by regions:

The study also analysed the global indoor air quality monitor market into the following regions, with country level forecasts and analysis as below:



North America (US, Canada and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and Others

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE and Others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Others)

