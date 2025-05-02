Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turnover Of Apranga Group In April 2025


2025-05-02 09:01:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 28.1 million in April 2025 and increased by 4.0% compared to April 2024.

In January-April 2025, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 102.0 million and increased by 2.7% year-to-year.

In January-April 2025, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 5.0% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 2.5%, while in Estonia decreased by 6.5%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 170 stores (103 in Lithuania, 43 in Latvia and 24 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 92.4 thousand sq. m., or by 1.5% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


MENAFN02052025004107003653ID1109500543

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search