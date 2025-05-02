Francesca Tarantino Scores Her Third #1 On The Abreak58

Francesca Tarantino

- Francesca TarantinoORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- aBreak Music , music's leading global indie artist discovery platform, announces that Francesca Tarantino has become the first artist to land three consecutive #1's on the aBreak58, this time with 'Hold On To Me.' Check it out at aBreakMusic .Francesca Tarantino, 16, is a pop-rock artist from Orlando, Florida. She started writing, releasing music, and playing live gigs at just 14 years old, dazzling audiences with not only her vocals, but also her electric guitar prowess. With two previous #1 songs on the aBreak Music platform, 'Hold On To Me' is her first fully self-produced single and the first where she demonstrates her guitar skills.“'Hold On To Me' has a very special place in my heart being that I had full creative freedom where I got to showcase myself and my sound in a song,” said Francesca Tarantino.“Having aBreak Music and their listeners recognize that means the world to me and I am so grateful for their love and support. Being the first to have THREE number one songs on the best indie artist platform makes my head explode! It is very hard to put into words my excitement and appreciation. Thank you to Bruce, Jay, the entire aBreak team, and to everyone who listened and voted. Your support means more than I could ever say and I'm so happy you love the song.”Stay tuned for Francesca's next single, a summer anthem, 'Not So Serious,' coming May 16th!“This is the third time I'm giving a quote for Francesca for having made it to the top of the aBreak58, and I couldn't be more thrilled,” said Bruce Tyler, Founder/CEO of aBreak Music.“With each release, Francesca gives Jay Stevens, me, our entire staff, and her international audience more to marvel over - this time delivering her first self produced single. Most have a learning curve when jumping fully into the self produced arena, but not this artist. At 16, Francesca already possesses the voice, guitar skills, and now the production chops that continue to enhance her overall artistry, as well as her ever growing fanbase around the world.”About aBreak Music: aBreak Music is a US based international artist discovery platform. Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. The company's Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist has become an essential tool for indie artists looking to get discovered, and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at /

