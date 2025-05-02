Darlene Williams Consulting LLC And Restoring Bountiful Joy LLC Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Darlene“Dr. Dee” Williams, a seasoned executive and successful business leader, proudly announces the expansion of her consulting and coaching endeavors under the umbrella of Darlene Williams Consulting, LLC and Restoring Bountiful Joy, LLC. With a rich background spanning over 25 years in the nonprofit sector and city government, Dr. Williams brings a wealth of experience in leadership development, community empowerment, and personal healing.

A Legacy of Leadership

Throughout her career, Dr. Williams has held pivotal executive roles across numerous city agencies and nonprofit organizations, with a focus on programs supporting marginalized communities. Her notable contributions include establishing the Newborn Home Visiting Program with the Health Department and spearheading the creation of the Department of Veterans Services in New York under Mayor Blasio-the first new city agency in two decades. As a recognized thought leader and sought-after speaker, Dr. Williams brings a wealth of knowledge, compassion, and a results-oriented approach to her work. Her commitment to mental health advocacy, inclusive leadership, and empowering diverse voices has made her a trusted partner for organizations seeking to drive systemic change and cultivate a culture of well-being. With over 30 years of experience as a dynamic leader in the nonprofit, government, and academic sectors, Dr. Williams has established herself as a trusted advisor and advocate for equitable and impactful transformation. Her expertise lies in empowering individuals and organizations to achieve their goals through innovative solutions, strategic vision, and trauma-informed, inclusive practices. Her work has transformed organizations, strengthened community partnerships, and driven sustainable growth and development.

“I've always focused on empowering leaders to better serve their communities,” shares Dr. Williams.“My work has been about building frameworks that enable both leaders and individuals in the community to use their voice for scalable change.”

Introducing Restoring Bountiful Joy, LLC

Restoring Bountiful Joy, LLC is a heartfelt extension of Dr. Williams' consulting, dedicated to holistic healing and personal growth. Inspired by her late parents, Reverend Robert and Betty Jean Brown, this initiative addresses the universal need for joy in the face of life's challenges with a mission to guide others from pain to purpose through resilience-building and spiritual renewal. Rooted in the belief that grief impacts the emotional, spiritual, mental, and physical self, we take a holistic, trauma-informed approach to healing. RBJ supports clients through personalized coaching, community grief support, and the transformational Restoring Bountiful Joy Coaching Program: A Legacy of Healing, A Future of Joy - One Heart at a TimeTM. Her signature framework, FPS: Freedom Positioning System Framework© empowers every heart to heal and live fully again because we believe that we believe that Joy Is Not Lost-It Can Be Restored

Having experienced profound personal loss, including the recent passing of her Father, Mother, and sister, Dr. Williams offers her expertise as a certified grief counselor to assist others in navigating their grief and finding renewed purpose. Her services are not limited to loss through death but extend to all significant life changes, including career transitions and changes in health.

Dr. Williams has authored three books, including“Mother, Father, Sister, My Grief, But God: Moving Forward Without Pieces of My Heart,” which outlines her journey through loss and her path to healing.

Educational and Leadership Development

Dr. Williams' new venture, Williams Academy, offers online courses and webinars for individuals seeking professional development. As an educator, Dr. Williams has taught at several prestigious institutions, including Long Island University, CUNY, and the Metropolitan College of New York, where she shares her expertise in public policy and administration.

Her podcast and live radio show,“The Dee-Brief with Dr. Dee: Real Talk, Real Strategy, Real Leadership - One Insight at a TimeTM, she provides insightful discussions on self-improvement, leadership, and personal empowerment. Offering both in-depth episodes and bite-sized“Six Minute Saturday” segments, the podcast is designed to guide listeners in their everyday lives.

Empowering Future Endeavors

Looking ahead, Dr. Williams plans to expand her client base, secure corporate contracts, and increase her influence by speaking at major conferences, including a TED Talk. Her mission remains clear: to create scalable impact and provide tangible benefits to individuals and organizations globally.

Through corporate collaborations and expert partnerships, Dr. Williams is working hard to elevate her message of empowerment and resilience on a broader scale. She emphasizes the importance of self-care and personal growth as integral components of effective leadership.

About Dr. Darlene Williams Consulting and Restoring Bountiful Joy

Dr. Darlene Williams Consulting and Restoring Bountiful Joy is a comprehensive leadership and grief consulting firm that specializes in executive coaching, leadership development, grief counseling, and community empowerment. Founded by Dr. Williams, the firm embodies a legacy of service and transformation, guiding individuals and organizations towards achieving their highest potential.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Dr. Darlene Williams of Darlene Williams Consulting in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday, April 28th at 2pm EST

Listen to the Podcast







For more information about Dr. Darlene Williams, please visit and

Lou Ceparano

Close Up Television & Radio

+1 631-850-3314

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.