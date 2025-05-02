Maaterra Provides Tips On How To Entertain Sustainably When Boating Or Yachting

Palm leaf plates, like these featured from maaterra, are an excellent option when entertaining on a boat or yacht.

LYME, CT, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With some planning, making a beachside lunch or sunset dinner cruise can be both luxurious and eco-friendly. Heidi Worcester, Founder of maaterra , a leading sustainable tableware brand based in Lyme, Connecticut, shares a range of eco-chic considerations for a memorable excursion from cast-off to making port.

Select Sustainable Tableware

Even with the best-laid plans, it's impossible to anticipate the elements. A shifting breeze or gust of wind can be expected when on the water. With sustainable tableware, if a palm leaf or bamboo plate blows overboard, there is no reason to follow it into the lake or ocean since it will decompose quickly and return to nature. Other considerations include plant-based cups, bamboo utensils, and compostable cotton napkins. Avoid single-use plastics since they will take many years to decompose.

Dine With Local & Organic Food + Drinks

Source food locally to cut down on carbon footprint. Plant-based options are a great option since they are lighter on the environment and provide a selection of organic or biodynamic wines. Consider serving drinks in bulk to avoid cans and bottles that can accidentally make their way overboard.

Adorn With Eco-Conscious Décor

Use natural elements for decorations including seashells, driftwood, and flowers. Solar or LED string lights are great for ambiance when entertaining at twilight or evening. Also, skip balloons or streamers if the occasion is a celebration - they're awful for marine life.

Offer Music...And Possibly“Live” Entertainment

Consider a Bluetooth speaker with rechargeable batteries. There are a lot of excellent waterproof choices available that will allow anyone with a smartphone to play deejay. The ultimate, however, is if one of the guests can provide live acoustic music.

Plan For Responsible Waste Management

Ensure the outing is "green" by bringing recycling and compost bins onboard. Consider a couple of tasteful signs that educate your guests on the importance of not littering in the lake and ocean. Even consider including a QR Code on the signage where guests can donate to an organization such as The Ocean Cleanup , which is committed to cleaning up 90% of floating ocean plastic by 2040.

“Entertaining sustainably when on the water requires planning,” Worcester acknowledged.“But you will be surprised with how much guests appreciate the thoughtfulness and consideration put into a sustainable outing. Our lakes and oceans give us incredible memories, peace, and adventure - sustainable entertaining is a simple way to ensure we keep our waterways clean for generations to come.”

