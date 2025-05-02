'It's What They Deserve': Donald Trump Says Harvard University Will Lose Its Tax-Exempt Status

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump has said that Harvard University is going to lose its tax exempt status, indicating that the school may lose its a prestigious position that has allowed it to pay lower levies on its revenue under classification for educational institutions.

Donald Trump made the announcement in a post on Truth Social, his social media platform.

“We are going to be taking away Harvard's Tax Exempt Status. It's what they deserve,” he said, without elaborating further or sharing any details.

Donald Trump posted the statement on social media after weeks of warning to launch an Internal Revenue Service review of the Ivy League's tax-free treatment.

Since taking office in January, Trump has targeted top universities in the US by freezing federal funding, launching investigations, revoking student visas and making other demands, saying higher education has been gripped by antisemitic, anti-American, Marxist and "radical left" ideologies.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)