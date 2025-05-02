Regan Zambri Long Obtains A $1.6 Million Verdict Against WMATA

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Regan Zambri Long partners Patrick M. Regan and Christopher J. Regan won a $1.6 million verdict against the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) on behalf of a woman who suffered a broken hip after being thrown to the ground by an improperly operated Metro train.

On September 23, 2019, a WMATA subway train operator stopped her train at the McPherson Square station platform. As passengers stood and began to move to the doors to disembark, the operator suddenly jerked the train forward again without any warning.

Regan Zambri Long's client was thrown to the floor and suffered injuries, including a fractured hip that required urgent surgical repair. The woman now walks with a cane and has a permanent limp, along with ongoing pain and weakness in her leg.

According to Regan Zambri Long, the train operator had violated the national standard of care and WMATA's own Standard Operating Procedures, which explicitly require that once a subway train has pulled into a station and stopped at the platform, if the train operator wants to move the train again before opening the doors, she must first warn the passengers.

"Verdicts like this are how the citizens of the District insist that WMATA obey nationally recognized, common-sense safety rules designed to protect passengers from injury," said partner Christopher J. Regan.

Founding partner Patrick M. Regan added: "Our client is an inspirational woman, and we are pleased to have secured this verdict for her. This outcome reflects the jury's understanding of the significant impact this injury has had on her daily life and long-term well-being."

