FT. PIERCE, Fla., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnsed Trucking has been named the Top Refrigerated Trucking Service of 2025, a recognition earned during one of the most turbulent periods in the seafood logistics industry. With widespread bankruptcies and a deepening freight recession, Burnsed has emerged as a pillar of consistency for companies seeking expert quality and service regarding customer refrigerated transportation.

The refrigerated freight sector-especially seafood-has seen long standing carriers struggle, fly-by-night brokers and cheap carriers try to come into the seafood and perishables freight sectors that was less hurt by current economic strains; with many carriers collapsing under cost pressures it's critical for shippers to keep a core carrier in place. Disruptions across the supply chain have highlighted the importance of working with dependable partners and with prices low, to negotiate the right deal. "Spreading resources across multiple unvetted carriers and brokers weakens the logistics ecosystem and creates unsafe practices," said Greg Banks, CRO & EVP of Sales at Burnsed Logistics and Trucking. "Now is the time to vet your carrier for safety, stability, and expertise to ensure the integrity of your supply chain-and make sure you're building the right short and long-term relationships."

What to Look for in a Carrier or Broker:

- Safety: Choose partners with clean safety scores, ongoing driver training, and rigorous fleet compliance.

- Assets: Look for carriers with modern, temperature-controlled equipment, and real-time monitoring tech.

- Track Record: Experience in seafood matters. Carriers with deep roots in perishable logistics deliver fewer surprises.

- Leadership: Strong logistics management enables adaptability during economic downturns and market volatility.

A Strategic Partner in Uncertain Times

Burnsed's reputation for reliability comes from decades of steady operations, a veteran leadership team, and long-standing relationships with seafood suppliers. With routes extending from Florida through the Eastern Seaboard and into Houston, the company specializes in refrigerated shipments like fish and other more expensive perishables-delivering freight on time, at the right temperature, and with unparalleled service.

About Burnsed Logistics and Trucking

Burnsed Logistics and Trucking is a 24/7 refrigerated LTL & FTL carrier specializing in fish and seafood transportation. With 36 years of experience, a state-of-the-art fleet, and operations spanning major seafood hubs, Burnsed is a trusted provider of cold chain logistics. The company is headquartered in Ft. Pierce, FL, and is part of Refrigerated Holdings.

Media Contact

Greg Banks

Burnsed Trucking

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1 (479) 616-3113

Website: ( Burnsed Trucking Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In href="" class="btnCustom">GET STARTED