Lakelet Advisory Group Founder Michael Koeppel To Continue As Chairman Of Business Valuation And Litigation Services Community

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The BVLS Community, a critical initiative within the professional society, benefits greatly from strong, visionary leadership. Under Mr. Koeppel's stewardship, the community has continued to grow, innovate, and enhance its impact in the fields of business valuation and litigation consulting. His reappointment reflects the organization's deep appreciation for his leadership, dedication, and commitment to advancing the profession.

Additionally, Yan Gindin , Principal at Regulus Analytica , will continue to serve as Vice Chairman of the Business Valuation and Litigation Services (BVLS) Committee for an additional term.

Mr. Gindin's expertise, dedication, and contributions have been instrumental to the success and strength of the community. His ongoing involvement ensures continuity and further reinforces the commitment to delivering value and excellence to members and stakeholders.

The community looks forward to another year of growth, innovation, and success under the continued leadership of Michael Koeppel and Yan Gindin.

For more information, please contact:

Mr. Michael Koeppel

888-971-3244

[email protected] |

SOURCE Lakelet Advisory Group