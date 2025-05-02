Lakelet Advisory Group Founder Michael Koeppel To Continue As Chairman Of Business Valuation And Litigation Services Community
Additionally, Yan Gindin , Principal at Regulus Analytica , will continue to serve as Vice Chairman of the Business Valuation and Litigation Services (BVLS) Committee for an additional term.
Mr. Gindin's expertise, dedication, and contributions have been instrumental to the success and strength of the community. His ongoing involvement ensures continuity and further reinforces the commitment to delivering value and excellence to members and stakeholders.
The community looks forward to another year of growth, innovation, and success under the continued leadership of Michael Koeppel and Yan Gindin.
