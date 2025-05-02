Myron Bowling Mexico Announces Live Webcast Auction For Closure Of Leading Automotive Glass Manufacturer

Featured Equipment Includes:



IOX Furnace (Glamaco) – with original baskets

Supplier: Glamaco / Corning | Model: 2/21/1575



Vacuum Bag Furnace + Unloading Line + Mirror Bracket Cell + ACV Rack Loading

Suppliers: Ecol, MetalTecno | Model: 21 088 B (PU02)



Automatic Unloading Cell

Supplier: Gosuntec, ABB | Model: GS2121.00.00, IRB 6700-245/3.00



PV CELL "Photovoltaic Inspection Cell"

Supplier: STAR



ENVISYS Walk-In Salt Spray Chamber

Model: ECS27K-SM

Complete Assembly Line

Suppliers: AGP Engineering, Zund | Model: PU01 ASS.03.01.108

Additional Highlights:



Raw Materials



Large lot of office furniture , ergonomic chairs, white filing cabinets, and tech-ready workstations



(2x) NEW Allen Bradley 120/240 VAC Power Supplies , Model 1769-PA4



(New) 2 pallets (approx. 233 rolls) of Guangdong New Vision Polarized Film , 35% black tint



BOSCH Polishers , Model GPO12CE and (4) 7" buffers



Zebra Digital Printers (2 units), Model ZT411

10x ZCUT Automatic Tape Dispensers , Model 870

This auction represents a rare opportunity for manufacturers, suppliers, and resellers to acquire high-spec production and facility equipment at competitive prices.

For More Information or to Register:

Mexico Contacts:

Tel: (+52) 722 327 8215 / (+52) 722 327 8216 / (+52) 722 211 2883

WhatsApp: (+521) 55 5416 8981

Diana Berthoud : (+52) 1 722 159 5993

United States Contact:

Christopher Lee : (513) 720-1687

Visit or search the auction on Bidspotter to view the full catalog and register to bid.

SOURCE Myron Bowling Mexico