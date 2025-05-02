Myron Bowling Mexico Announces Live Webcast Auction For Closure Of Leading Automotive Glass Manufacturer
Featured Equipment Includes:
-
IOX Furnace (Glamaco) – with original baskets
Supplier: Glamaco / Corning | Model: 2/21/1575
Vacuum Bag Furnace + Unloading Line + Mirror Bracket Cell + ACV Rack Loading
Suppliers: Ecol, MetalTecno | Model: 21 088 B (PU02)
Automatic Unloading Cell
Supplier: Gosuntec, ABB | Model: GS2121.00.00, IRB 6700-245/3.00
PV CELL "Photovoltaic Inspection Cell"
Supplier: STAR
ENVISYS Walk-In Salt Spray Chamber
Model: ECS27K-SM
Complete Assembly Line
Suppliers: AGP Engineering, Zund | Model: PU01 ASS.03.01.108
Additional Highlights:
-
Raw Materials
Large lot of office furniture , ergonomic chairs, white filing cabinets, and tech-ready workstations
(2x) NEW Allen Bradley 120/240 VAC Power Supplies , Model 1769-PA4
(New) 2 pallets (approx. 233 rolls) of Guangdong New Vision Polarized Film , 35% black tint
BOSCH Polishers , Model GPO12CE and (4) 7" buffers
Zebra Digital Printers (2 units), Model ZT411
10x ZCUT Automatic Tape Dispensers , Model 870
This auction represents a rare opportunity for manufacturers, suppliers, and resellers to acquire high-spec production and facility equipment at competitive prices.
For More Information or to Register:
Mexico Contacts:
Tel: (+52) 722 327 8215 / (+52) 722 327 8216 / (+52) 722 211 2883
WhatsApp: (+521) 55 5416 8981
Diana Berthoud : (+52) 1 722 159 5993
United States Contact:
Christopher Lee : (513) 720-1687
Visit or search the auction on Bidspotter to view the full catalog and register to bid.
