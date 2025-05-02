Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Myron Bowling Mexico Announces Live Webcast Auction For Closure Of Leading Automotive Glass Manufacturer

2025-05-02 08:46:01
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Featured Equipment Includes:

  • IOX Furnace (Glamaco) – with original baskets
    Supplier: Glamaco / Corning | Model: 2/21/1575
  • Vacuum Bag Furnace + Unloading Line + Mirror Bracket Cell + ACV Rack Loading
    Suppliers: Ecol, MetalTecno | Model: 21 088 B (PU02)
  • Automatic Unloading Cell
    Supplier: Gosuntec, ABB | Model: GS2121.00.00, IRB 6700-245/3.00
  • PV CELL "Photovoltaic Inspection Cell"
    Supplier: STAR
  • ENVISYS Walk-In Salt Spray Chamber
    Model: ECS27K-SM
  • Complete Assembly Line
    Suppliers: AGP Engineering, Zund | Model: PU01 ASS.03.01.108

Additional Highlights:

  • Raw Materials
  • Large lot of office furniture , ergonomic chairs, white filing cabinets, and tech-ready workstations
  • (2x) NEW Allen Bradley 120/240 VAC Power Supplies , Model 1769-PA4
  • (New) 2 pallets (approx. 233 rolls) of Guangdong New Vision Polarized Film , 35% black tint
  • BOSCH Polishers , Model GPO12CE and (4) 7" buffers
  • Zebra Digital Printers (2 units), Model ZT411
  • 10x ZCUT Automatic Tape Dispensers , Model 870

This auction represents a rare opportunity for manufacturers, suppliers, and resellers to acquire high-spec production and facility equipment at competitive prices.

For More Information or to Register:

Mexico Contacts:
Tel: (+52) 722 327 8215 / (+52) 722 327 8216 / (+52) 722 211 2883
WhatsApp: (+521) 55 5416 8981
Diana Berthoud : (+52) 1 722 159 5993

United States Contact:
Christopher Lee : (513) 720-1687

Visit or search the auction on Bidspotter to view the full catalog and register to bid.

SOURCE Myron Bowling Mexico

MENAFN02052025003732001241ID1109500500

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

