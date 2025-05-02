Frankcrum PEO Achieves Prestigious SIDES Certification, Setting The Gold Standard In Unemployment Claims Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The SIDES Certification establishes FrankCrum as an approved partner in the secure electronic exchange of unemployment insurance information with state workforce agencies across all 50 states and territories. Developed through a strategic partnership between the U.S. Department of Labor and state unemployment insurance agencies, the SIDES EXCHANGE significantly improves the unemployment claims process, reduces paperwork, and ensures more accurate and timely responses.

"Achieving SIDES Certification represents our ongoing commitment to providing clients with the most efficient and effective unemployment claims management solutions available," said Haley Crum, President of FrankCrum. "Our SIDES Certification specifically enhances our unemployment claims management capabilities, allowing us to better serve our clients by reducing administrative burden, improving accuracy, and helping protect them from improper unemployment claims that can increase their tax rates."

The SIDES certification enables FrankCrum to:



Exchange unemployment information electronically with state agencies in a standardized format

Reduce response time for unemployment claims, avoiding costly late penalty assessments

Decrease administrative costs associated with paper processing

Improve data accuracy and compliance with built-in data validation

Enhance fraud detection capabilities to protect clients from improper claims Receive date-stamped confirmations of all submissions for improved documentation

FrankCrum clients will benefit from these enhancements immediately, with no additional action required on their part.

About FrankCrum

FrankCrum is a professional employer organization (PEO) founded in 1981. The company provides human resource services, payroll, employee benefits and workers' compensation insurance to more than 4,700 businesses nationwide that collectively employ more than 100,000 people. Based in Clearwater, Florida, FrankCrum helps employers reduce their HR burden while creating an environment for success.

