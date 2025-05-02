Frankcrum PEO Achieves Prestigious SIDES Certification, Setting The Gold Standard In Unemployment Claims Management
"Achieving SIDES Certification represents our ongoing commitment to providing clients with the most efficient and effective unemployment claims management solutions available," said Haley Crum, President of FrankCrum. "Our SIDES Certification specifically enhances our unemployment claims management capabilities, allowing us to better serve our clients by reducing administrative burden, improving accuracy, and helping protect them from improper unemployment claims that can increase their tax rates."
The SIDES certification enables FrankCrum to:
Exchange unemployment information electronically with state agencies in a standardized format
Reduce response time for unemployment claims, avoiding costly late penalty assessments
Decrease administrative costs associated with paper processing
Improve data accuracy and compliance with built-in data validation
Enhance fraud detection capabilities to protect clients from improper claims
Receive date-stamped confirmations of all submissions for improved documentation
FrankCrum clients will benefit from these enhancements immediately, with no additional action required on their part.
For more information about FrankCrum and its comprehensive PEO services, visit .
About FrankCrum
FrankCrum is a professional employer organization (PEO) founded in 1981. The company provides human resource services, payroll, employee benefits and workers' compensation insurance to more than 4,700 businesses nationwide that collectively employ more than 100,000 people. Based in Clearwater, Florida, FrankCrum helps employers reduce their HR burden while creating an environment for success.
