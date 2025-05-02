Westfield Montgomery Introduces New Retail And Vibrant Dining Options

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This Spring and Summer, Westfield Montgomery will welcome several exciting new tenants. Thai Express and Subway will join the premier shopping center as Janie & Jack relocates to a new space across the hall to accommodate a new retailer that will be announced soon. Shortly after, Uniqlo will make its mark, opening its almost 12,000 square foot store, lululemon will relocate to a larger, remodeled space, and Below Zero Swiss Science will open its doors, aiming for a late spring grand opening. Closing out the second quarter, fashion retailer Garage, will open followed by restaurants, Shiki Fusion and Nan Xiang Soup Dumplings within the Dining Terrace. Additionally, in February, AMC Theatres marked the completion of their renovations to 16 auditoriums within their location at the mall, AMC Montgomery 16. This includes the brand new premium large format experience, PRIME at AMC, and 15 traditional auditoriums featuring spacious, heated recliners This renovation also now presents upgraded food and beverage menus and tech-advanced ticketing and concession ordering kiosks.

These new additions will offer a diverse range of options for fashion enthusiasts, beauty aficionados, and foodies alike, drawing shoppers from all over the region. Janie & Jack redefines children's clothing by adding a modern touch to classic designs for girls, boys, toddlers, and babies. Below Zero Swiss Science provides cutting-edge skincare science through cold therapy. Garage inspires confidence in young women through its apparel and accessories. Restaurants, Shiki Fusion and Nan Xiang Soup Dumplings, will transform the dining terrace. Shiki Fusion blends Japanese precision with Thai passion, and will serve the finest quality fish, organic herbs, and premium spices, ensuring a culinary experience like no other. Nan Xiang Soup Dumplings, a Michelin-recommended restaurant from New York City, will bring its acclaimed Shanghainese dim sum and Jiangsu-Zhejiang cuisine to the table. Uniqlo is renowned for its high-quality everyday clothing, "Made for All," while lululemon is celebrated for its yoga-inspired athletic apparel and lifestyle products.

"We're thrilled to announce the addition of several new tenants in 2025, marking the beginning of a series of exciting changes for Westfield Montgomery," said Jason Dyer, Senior General Manager. "We are excited to expand our offerings and provide our shoppers with unique experiences, including two highly sought-after fashion brands, Garage and Uniqlo, and renowned dining outlets, Nan Xiang and Shiki Bistro."

About Westfield Montgomery

Westfield Montgomery is a premier 1.1-million-square-foot retail destination located just off Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, Maryland, just minutes from Washington D.C. This flagship center is the go-to shopping hub for residents of Bethesda, Potomac, Chevy Chase, and the entire DMV region. Home to an impressive lineup of top brands featuring Nordstrom, Macy's, Macy's Home, Apple, Mango, J.Crew, Arhaus, Abercrombie & Fitch, Tory Burch, L'Occitane, Tumi, Lululemon, Lilly Pulitzer, Vineyard Vines, Kiehl's, Sephora, Zara, Urban Outfitters, LEGO, Nespresso, Madewell, Tommy Bahama, Liljenquist & Beckstead and Rolex. Westfield Montgomery offers a variety of entertainment and dining options, including AMC Theatres, Lucky Strike, Dream Aero, The Cheesecake Factory, Shake Shack, Frank Pepe's Pizzeria, California Pizza Kitchen, and Nordstrom Café.

