Westfield Montgomery Introduces New Retail And Vibrant Dining Options
These new additions will offer a diverse range of options for fashion enthusiasts, beauty aficionados, and foodies alike, drawing shoppers from all over the region. Janie & Jack redefines children's clothing by adding a modern touch to classic designs for girls, boys, toddlers, and babies. Below Zero Swiss Science provides cutting-edge skincare science through cold therapy. Garage inspires confidence in young women through its apparel and accessories. Restaurants, Shiki Fusion and Nan Xiang Soup Dumplings, will transform the dining terrace. Shiki Fusion blends Japanese precision with Thai passion, and will serve the finest quality fish, organic herbs, and premium spices, ensuring a culinary experience like no other. Nan Xiang Soup Dumplings, a Michelin-recommended restaurant from New York City, will bring its acclaimed Shanghainese dim sum and Jiangsu-Zhejiang cuisine to the table. Uniqlo is renowned for its high-quality everyday clothing, "Made for All," while lululemon is celebrated for its yoga-inspired athletic apparel and lifestyle products.
"We're thrilled to announce the addition of several new tenants in 2025, marking the beginning of a series of exciting changes for Westfield Montgomery," said Jason Dyer, Senior General Manager. "We are excited to expand our offerings and provide our shoppers with unique experiences, including two highly sought-after fashion brands, Garage and Uniqlo, and renowned dining outlets, Nan Xiang and Shiki Bistro."
About Westfield Montgomery
Westfield Montgomery is a premier 1.1-million-square-foot retail destination located just off Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, Maryland, just minutes from Washington D.C. This flagship center is the go-to shopping hub for residents of Bethesda, Potomac, Chevy Chase, and the entire DMV region. Home to an impressive lineup of top brands featuring Nordstrom, Macy's, Macy's Home, Apple, Mango, J.Crew, Arhaus, Abercrombie & Fitch, Tory Burch, L'Occitane, Tumi, Lululemon, Lilly Pulitzer, Vineyard Vines, Kiehl's, Sephora, Zara, Urban Outfitters, LEGO, Nespresso, Madewell, Tommy Bahama, Liljenquist & Beckstead and Rolex. Westfield Montgomery offers a variety of entertainment and dining options, including AMC Theatres, Lucky Strike, Dream Aero, The Cheesecake Factory, Shake Shack, Frank Pepe's Pizzeria, California Pizza Kitchen, and Nordstrom Café.
