Mobile Substation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Global Mobile Substation Market To Hit USD 1.56 Billion By 2030, Driven By Renewable Energy Deployment

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Substation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Power Transformer, Distribution Transformer), By Application (Industrial, Infrastructure, Utilities), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile substation market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.56 billion by 2030 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.37% from 2025 to 2030.

The demand for mobile substation is likely to surge significantly in the coming years, driven by the growing deployment of solar and wind energy requires temporary grid connections, making mobile substations essential for integrating renewable power sources.

Governments and utilities worldwide are investing in smart grid technologies and upgrading aging power infrastructure, boosting the adoption of mobile substations for flexibility and resilience.

The power transformer segment within the mobile substation market is driven by the increasing demand for high-voltage, rapid-deployment solutions in emergency power restoration, disaster response, and grid modernization projects. The expansion of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind farms, necessitates mobile power transformers for temporary grid connectivity and voltage regulation.

Moreover, advancements in energy-efficient and eco-friendly transformer designs, such as dry-type and ester-filled transformers, contribute to market growth by enhancing safety and reducing environmental impact.

Mobile Substation Market Report Highlights



Based on type, power transformer segment held the largest revenue share of over 69% in 2024. The segment is driven by the increasing need for rapid and flexible power restoration in case of grid failures, natural disasters, and emergency maintenance.

Based on application, the industrial segment held a revenue share of over 51% in 2024. The industrial sector is a major driver of the mobile substation market due to its increasing need for uninterrupted and flexible power solutions across various industries such as oil & gas, mining, construction, and manufacturing. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, driven by rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, and infrastructure development across countries like China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

This Report Addresses:



