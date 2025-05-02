5G NTN Backhaul Market Forecast Report (2025-2030) | Key Players In Focus: Qualcomm, Gatehouse Satcom, Mediatek, Samsung, And More

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 5G NTN Backhaul Market is set to expand at a CAGR of 20.36%, reaching $2.49 billion by 2030, propelled by the rising adoption of 5G and IoT technology. Regions like North America, especially the U.S., are expected to lead this growth due to advancements in satellite technology. The report covers detailed market insights, competitive landscapes, future trends, and offers actionable recommendations for businesses, aiding in market entry strategies and geographical expansion. Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G NTN Backhaul Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 5G NTN Backhaul Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.36% over the forecast period reaching US$2.49 billion by 2030 from US$986.672 million in 2025.

The major factor propelling the global 5G non-terrestrial networking (NTN) backhaul market growth is the increasing global utilization of 5G internet.

Similarly, the growing demand for IoT technology is also pushing the demand for 5G NTN backhaul during the estimated timeline.

Market Trends:

Rising Adoption of 5G Internet : According to the ITU, global 5G coverage reached 18% in 2021, surged to 31% in 2022, and further increased to 38% in 2023. Developed and higher-income countries have seen particularly significant growth in 5G adoption. In 2023, the Americas region recorded 59% 5G coverage, while Europe achieved 68%. In contrast, the Asia Pacific and Arab States regions reported 42% and 12% coverage, respectively. This growing adoption of 5G internet is driving demand for efficient, low-latency connectivity. NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) backhaul technology plays a crucial role in enhancing 5G network efficiency and expanding its coverage.

Expanding Opportunities for Market Growth : The increasing utilization of 5G internet is creating new growth opportunities for the 5G NTN backhaul market. Additionally, the rapid expansion of IoT (Internet of Things) technology in the coming years is expected to significantly boost market growth. North America's Market Leadership : North America is anticipated to dominate the 5G NTN backhaul market, with the United States playing a key role. The U.S. 5G NTN backhaul market is projected to grow substantially during the forecast period, driven by advancements in satellite deployments linked to 5G technology by major companies. Furthermore, market developments such as new satellite launches and strategic partnerships are expected to further accelerate growth. According to 5G Americas, satellite operators in the U.S. are planning to deploy more LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellites to enhance non-terrestrial networking capabilities across the country. Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others) Companies Profiled

Qualcomm

Gatehouse Satcom

MediaTek Inc.

Samsung

OQ Technology

Rohde & Schwarz USA, Inc.

Mavenir

3GPP

ZTE Corporation Keysight Technologies Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $986.67 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2490 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.3% Regions Covered Global

5G NTN Backhaul Market is analyzed into the following segments:

By Architecture



Antenna Unit (AU) Radio Unit (RU)

By Use Case



eMBB

mMTC URLLC

By Platform



UAS Platform

LEO Satellite

MEO Satellite GEO Satellite

By Location



Urban

Rural

Remote Isolated

By End-Use



Space

Ground

Air Maritime

By Region



North America



USA

Others

Europe, Middle East and Africa



Germany



UK

Others

Asia Pacific



Japan



China



South Korea Others

