Sun Summit Minerals To Present At The Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 6Th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSX.V: SMN | OTCQB: SMREF), is pleased to announce that CEO Niel Marotta will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by on May 6th.

DATE : May 6th

TIME: 8:00 am PT | 11:00 am ET

Available for 1x1 meetings: May 6-8

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Sun Summit Recent Highlights

Inaugural 2024 Exploration Program at JD Project included



High-grade gold intercepts at Creek Zone:



122.5 m @ 2.1 g/t Au incl. 20.0 m @ 10.0 g/t Au

57.95 m @ 2.7 g/t Au incl. 19.5 m @ 7.3 g/t Au Defined a 12 km corridor of underexplored porphyry Cu-Au targets



Aggressive 2025 Program Planned – Fully Funded



~5,000 m of diamond drilling (25 holes)

Soil geochemistry (~2,000 samples)

Prospecting & mapping (~150 rock samples)

IP geophysics (~20 line-km) JD camp outfitting



Strong Backing

Private placement upsized from $3.5M to $10M



About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSX-V: SMN; OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of district scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's diverse portfolio includes the JD and Theory Projects in the Toodoggone region of north-central B.C., and the Buck Project in central B.C.

