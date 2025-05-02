Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Further Information In Regards To AS Tallinna Vesi Annual ESEF Report For 2024


2025-05-02 08:45:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 25 April 2025, AS Tallinna Vesi published a stock exchange announcement regarding the Supervisory Board's approval of the audited Annual Report for 2024. Today, the company is additionally publishing the Annual Report for 2024 in ESEF format, together with the independent auditor's report.

More information:

Taavi Gröön
Chief Financial Officer
AS Tallinna Vesi
(372) 62 62 200

Attachment

  • Tallinna Vesi- PIE kons 2024 est

MENAFN02052025004107003653ID1109500477

