Further Information In Regards To AS Tallinna Vesi Annual ESEF Report For 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 25 April 2025, AS Tallinna Vesi published a stock exchange announcement regarding the Supervisory Board's approval of the audited Annual Report for 2024. Today, the company is additionally publishing the Annual Report for 2024 in ESEF format, together with the independent auditor's report.
Taavi Gröön
More information:
Chief Financial Officer
AS Tallinna Vesi
(372) 62 62 200
Attachment
-
Tallinna Vesi- PIE kons 2024 est
