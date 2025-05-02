Maharashtra And Gujarat Different States With One Soul: Governor CP Radhakrishnan

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan said that although Maharashtra and Gujarat were formed after the linguistic division, both have one soul.

He further stated that Maharashtra and Gujarat have uniquely contributed to the country's freedom struggle and instilled a sense of patriotism among the people.

Under the Central government's 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative, the statehood days of Maharashtra and Gujarat were celebrated on Thursday at Raj Bhavan in the presence of the Governor and Chancellor of State Universities Radhakrishnan.

"The states of Maharashtra and Gujarat have given India many great national figures, and today their identity is not limited to their native state. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the son of Maharashtra, is a role model for the entire country, while the philosophy of non-violence of Mahatma Gandhi, the son of Gujarat, has become a guide for the entire world today," said the Governor.

He added that today, Gujarat and Maharashtra are making a valuable contribution to the country's economy.

Giving historical evidence of the relations between Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, the Governor said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had conquered the forts of Jinji and Vellore in Tamil Nadu and also worked to protect religion by establishing the Shiva temple in Tiruvannamalai. The Bhosale Raja of Thanjavur preserved rare Tamil literature in his 'Saraswati Mahal' library.

Stating that India has become a great nation today due to this cultural unity, the Governor expressed his belief that if the country maintains its unity in the future, it will become the number one nation in the world.

"Many world leaders question how India is a unified nation despite people of different religions and sects, speaking different languages, living in this country. But despite having different languages, different clothes and different food cultures, this country still has the foundation of religion and culture," said the Governor.

The Governor expressed his belief that if this foundation of unity is preserved, India will become a developed nation.

On the occasion, the Governor appreciated the students of Savitribai Phule Pune University for presenting an excellent programme of folk dances and songs of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

In the cultural programme, the students performed the state folk dances Koli, Waghya Murli, Dindi, and Tippani.

The students also performed the state song 'Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat'. In the State Foundation Day programme, documentaries depicting the history, heritage, folk art and culture of both the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat were shown, said the release issued by Raj Bhavan.