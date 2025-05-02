Bradley's Healthy Handwashing Survey Finds Women Lead The Way In Hand Hygiene

According to the findings, 85% of women report always washing their hands after using a public restroom, compared to just 77% of men. Additionally, women are more likely to wash their hands after being in contact with individuals who are sick. Specifically, 43% of women cleanse their hands after exposure compared to only 34% of men.

Overall, women wash their hands an average of eight times per day, while men do so seven times per day. Women aren't perfect because 38% admit to sometimes simply rinsing with water and skipping the soap. However, that's significantly lower than the 53% of men who say they do the same.

"Handwashing with soap is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect ourselves and others from illness," said Jon Dommisse, Bradley's vice president of business development and strategy. "While 93% of all Americans believe handwashing is important, our 16 years of research shows that women consistently outperform men when it comes to this essential habit, especially in public settings."

Women Lead the Push for Cleaner Restrooms

Beyond handwashing habits, the survey also revealed gender differences in public restroom experiences. Women show a greater desire for enhanced privacy, cleaner facilities and amenities like shelves or hooks for personal belongings. In fact, nearly three-fourths of adults believe that public restroom stalls do not provide enough privacy, with women showing a stronger preference for eliminating gaps around stall doors and walls – 60% of women compared with 44% of men.

Women are more likely than men to notice unclean restroom conditions, such as unflushed toilets, unpleasant odors and an overall unkempt appearance. Additionally, 56% of women –compared to 50% of men-say that clean, well-maintained restrooms at businesses make them more likely to return.

Germ avoidance behaviors also vary between genders. Women are considerably more likely to take extra precautions to minimize contact with germs – such as using paper towels to avoid touching handles and fixtures, operating the flusher with their foot and hovering above toilet seats.

Renewing Our Commitment to Handwashing on World Hand Hygiene Day

As part of World Hand Hygiene Day , Bradley encourages everyone to reassess their handwashing follow through with this three-step process:



Wash with soap and water vigorously for 20 seconds

Be sure to scrub the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails Dry hands completely using a clean towel or air dryer

"World Hand Hygiene Day is a timely reminder of the impact small actions can have on public health," Dommisse added. "Simple habits like handwashing with soap and improving the cleanliness of restroom environments can make a positive difference."

The Healthy Handwashing Survey has been conducted annually by Bradley for 16 years to monitor American hand hygiene practices and attitudes.

