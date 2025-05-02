Runway Growth Capital Promotes Avisha Khubani To Managing Director Of Portfolio Analytics

In her new role, Khubani will spearhead enhancing portfolio monitoring, optimizing investment decisions, and strengthening risk management strategies.

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Runway Growth Capital LLC ("Runway"), a leading provider of growth loans to venture and non-venture-backed companies, today announced the promotion of Avisha Khubani to Managing Director of Portfolio Analytics. In her expanded role, Khubani will continue to oversee the performance of Runway's portfolio companies while enhancing Runway's risk assessment and monitoring frameworks to ensure sustainable growth for its investments.

Khubani, who joined Runway in 2018 as a Vice President, has played a key role in shaping the firm's portfolio analytics function.

Prior to joining Runway, Khubani was a Vice President in the Portfolio Valuation service line at Kroll Inc. (f/k/a Duff & Phelps), where she specialized in valuing complex portfolios of private loans and equity, including senior secured and subordinated debt, convertible preferred and common equity, and other structured financial instruments. She also gained significant expertise in business and intangible asset valuation as an associate at Empire Valuation Consultants and has held finance roles within multiple venture-backed companies.

"Avisha has been a key contributor to Runway's success, bringing deep analytical rigor and a strong understanding of risk management to our investment platform," said David Spreng, Founder and CEO of Runway. "Her leadership and expertise have been invaluable in optimizing our portfolio's performance, and we are thrilled to recognize her contributions with this well-deserved promotion."

"It's been an incredible journey at Runway, and I am excited to step into this expanded role," said Khubani. "Runway's commitment to providing strategic growth capital to innovative companies aligns with my commitment to disciplined investing and thoughtful portfolio management. I look forward to continuing to support our borrowers and investors with industry-leading insights and risk frameworks."

Khubani holds an M.B.A. from the New York University Stern School of Business and an undergraduate degree from Montclair State University. She is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

About Runway Growth Capital LLC

Runway Growth Capital LLC is the investment adviser to investment funds, including Runway Growth Finance Corp. (Nasdaq: RWAY ), a business development company, and other private funds, which are lenders of growth capital to companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Led by industry veteran David Spreng, these funds provide senior term loans of a target of $10 million to $150 million to fast-growing companies based in the United States and Canada. For more information on Runway Growth Capital LLC and its platform, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition, or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made by Runway and Runway's affiliated funds. Neither Runway nor Runway's affiliated funds undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

SOURCE Runway Growth Capital LLC

