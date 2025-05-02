Timken Raises Quarterly Dividend To 35 Cents Per Share Marking 12 Years Of Increases

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ; ), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, today approved a 3 percent increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend, raising it to 35 cents per share. The dividend is payable on May 23, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 13, 2025.

"Timken is proud to deliver 12 straight years of annual dividend increases," said Richard G. Kyle, president and chief executive officer. "This year's increase reflects the trust our board has in our ability to grow earnings and cash flow over the long term, even through dynamic environments. Steadily growing the dividend remains an important part of our capital allocation strategy."

Timken has paid a dividend on its common shares every quarter since its original listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1922. The upcoming dividend represents 412 consecutive quarters, one of the longest-running dividend streaks among NYSE-listed companies.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ; , a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For more than 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted $4.6 billion in sales in 2024 and employs approximately 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Neil Frohnapple

234.262.2310

[email protected]

