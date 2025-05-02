Artificial Insemination Market Size To Hit USD 4.29 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Infertility Rates And Technological Advancements – SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNS Insider projects a 7.86% CAGR for the global artificial insemination market from 2024 to 2032, fueled by increasing demand for fertility treatments and innovations in reproductive technologies. Austin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Insemination Market Growth Analysis & Trends: According to SNS Insider, The global artificial insemination market size was valued at USD 2.17 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 4.29 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.86% from 2024 to 2032. Rising global infertility rates, advances in assisted reproductive technologies, and a proliferation of fertility clinics and centers are driving the market. The United States artificial insemination market was valued at USD 0.48 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 0.49 billion by 2032. This modest growth reflects steady demand influenced by changing lifestyles, greater awareness of fertility treatments, and broader insurance coverage.

Get a Sample Report of Artificial Insemination Market@ Market Overview The global artificial insemination market is observing tremendous growth because couples are turning to fertility treatment in greater numbers due to changing lifestyles, postponed pregnancies, and increasing rates of infertility. New technologies like the methods of sperm selection with accuracy and enhanced success rates are serving as major catalysts for pushing more patients toward treatment. Besides, growing investments from the public and private sectors in fertility clinics, along with supportive regulatory environments in various nations, are contributing to market growth. The artificial insemination market is also demonstrating steady growth in the United States. Rising prevalence of infertility among men and women, improving acceptance of single-parent families, and advancements in reproductive healthcare technology are driving demand for the market. In addition, the integration of digital solutions into fertility treatment planning is improving patient outcomes and satisfaction, increasing the adoption rate of artificial insemination services throughout the country. Key Artificial Insemination Companies Profiled in the Report

CooperSurgical, Inc. (SpermTrack, IUI Catheter)

Vitrolife AB (SpermGrad, SpermAir)

Cook Medical, Inc. (MediCult IUI Catheter, Cook Soft-Pass IUI Catheter)

Hamilton Thorne, Inc. (ZANDA IUI, CEROS II)

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc. (IUI Medium, Sperm Washing Medium)

Rocket Medical plc (IUI Catheter Set, Rocket Sperm Collection Container)

Genea Biomedx (Gavi, Grow)

Labotect GmbH (Labocat IUI Catheter, Labotect SpermPrep)

MedGyn Products, Inc. (IUI Catheter, Sperm Prep Kit)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (SpermFreeze, CryoMed Controlled-Rate Freezer)

Kitazato Corporation (IUI Catheter, Cryotop)

Biotech Trading Partners (Fertility Buffer Medium, AI Transfer Pipette)

Zeiss Medical Technology (AxioCam, IVF Workstation)

Gynétics Medical Products N.V. (Gynétics IUI Catheter, Embryo Transfer Catheter)

ReproTech, Ltd. (Sperm Storage Vials, Cryo Transport Containers)

TSI Medical (TSI AI Catheter, SpermPrep Cup)

Origio a/s (SpermFilter, Origio Media)

Nidacon International AB (PureSperm, SpermFilter)

Andrology Solutions Ltd. (AI Fertility Straw, SpermWash) IMV Technologies (AI Gun, Semen Straw Filling Machine) Artificial Insemination Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.17 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 4.29 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.86% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Type:

With a share of 70.14% in the worldwide market, the Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) category emerged top in 2023 as the market leader. Because of its simplicity, accessibility, and somewhat greater success rate than other insemination techniques, IUI is still the most desired procedure. The less intrusive character of the treatment and its availability in fertility clinics have confirmed its place. Driven by its simplicity of administration, fit for home-based insemination, and cost-effectiveness for patients who prefer less clinical involvement, Intracervical Insemination (ICI) is witnessing the fastest expansion.

By Source:

With a 66.80% market share in 2023, the AIH-Husband (Artificial Insemination by Husband) category led the market. Its inherent compatibility benefits, lower likelihood of immunologic problems, and more societal acceptance help to explain this. On the other hand, given the growing acceptability of donor insemination among single women, LGBTQ+ couples, and those with severe male infertility issues, the AID-Donor (Artificial Insemination by Donor) segment is predicted to increase at the fastest rate.

By End Use:

With a 54.12% share in 2023, the Fertility Clinics & Other Facilities category controlled most of the market. Specialized clinics affect patient choice by offering high-end testing facilities, exposure to experts, and complete fertility treatments. Especially among the LGBTQ+ population and single mothers by choice, the Home Settings section is predicted to show the biggest increase, reflecting a growing trend towards at-home insemination kits offering convenience, privacy, and affordability.

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@

Artificial Insemination Market Segmentation

By Type



Intrauterine Insemination

Intracervical Insemination

Intravaginal Insemination Intratubal Insemination

By Source



AIH-Husband AID-Donor

By End Use



Fertility clinics & other facilities Home

Regional Analysis

North America led the artificial insemination market with a share of 32.10% in 2023. The presence of high awareness, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high insurance coverage for fertility therapies, and high market penetration of top industry players helped the region lead.

Asia-Pacific is expected to achieve the fastest expansion between 2024 and 2032 due to growing rates of infertility based on lifestyle issues, growth in medical tourism to undergo fertility services, and expanded access to assisted reproductive technologies within nations such as India, China, and Japan.

Recent Developments



May 2024: Vitrolife AB bought eFertility (STB Zorg B.V.) to hasten digitization and uniformity among IVF facilities all around.

Cook Medical unveiled the NestVT Vitrification Device in the United States in October 2024, therefore strengthening its IVF solutions range with creative cryo-storage and vitrification technologies.

Launching a new ART culture media line, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific improved embryo viability and development for use in artificial insemination and IVF. January 2024: CooperSurgical added a new insemination catheter meant for maximum sperm distribution, therefore extending its family building choices.

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting



. About 8–12% of couples globally suffer from infertility; this frequency is particularly seen in urbanised settings.

About 15% of the couples seeking medical advice on fertility issues in 2023 in North America had artificial insemination 2023.

Europe has 28% of all artificial insemination cycles in 2023; Asia Pacific is expected to have 35% by 2032.

In the United States in 2023, private insurance paid 38% of the cost of fertility treatments; out-of-pocket expenses paid 49%. Globally, average success rates for artificial insemination cycles ranged from 10% to 20%; newer technologies like sperm washing and patient age have been linked to greater outcomes.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Artificial Insemination Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Global Infertility Rates and Trends (2023)

5.2 Utilization Rate of Artificial Insemination Procedures, by Region (2020–2032)

5.3 Donor Sperm Usage and Availability Statistics (2023).

5.4 Cost of Insemination Procedures and Patient Out-of-Pocket Expenditure (2023)

5.5 Technological Adoption and Equipment Penetration in Fertility Clinics (2023–2032)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Artificial Insemination Market by Type

8. Artificial Insemination Market by Source

9. Artificial Insemination Market by End Use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Related Reports

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Analysis

Fertility Services Market Outlook

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Overview

Infertility Treatment Market Insights

Female Infertility Diagnosis Market Forecast

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)