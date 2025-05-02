Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Size, Share, And Trend Analysis 2025-2031, With Focus On Philips, Medtronic, And GE Healthcare
Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Size, Share, and Trend Analysis | Global | 2025-2031 | MedSuite | Includes: Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Market, Pulse Oximetry Monitoring Market, and 9 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global patient monitoring equipment market was valued at nearly $19.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7%, reaching nearly $29.4 billion by 2031.
The patient monitoring equipment market includes various devices that continuously or intermittently monitor patients' vital signs and physiological functions.
The market consists of:
- Multi-Parameter Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Monitoring Devices Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Devices Electromyogram (EMG) Monitoring Devices Electroencephalogram (EEG) Monitoring Devices Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices Pulse Oximetry Monitoring Devices Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Electrocardiogram (ECG) Monitoring Devices Temperature Management Devices
Key Market Trends
The global patient monitoring equipment market is driven by:
- Increasing awareness of continuous monitoring for chronic diseases Growing adoption of remote patient monitoring (RPM) in both hospitals and home care settings Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and respiratory conditions Technological advancements in wireless and portable monitoring devices
However, the market faces saturation in mature regions such as North America and Western Europe, where most installations are replacement sales rather than new purchases.
Market Share Insights
Top Competitors in the Global Patient Monitoring Equipment Market (2024):
Philips Healthcare: Market leader with dominance in:
- Multi-Parameter Vital Signs Monitoring Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Monitoring Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Philips leverages its strong global brand and capital resources to maintain its leadership position across multiple market segments.
Medtronic: Second-leading competitor due to its top position in:
- Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), the largest segment in the market Pulse Oximetry Monitoring
GE Healthcare: Third-leading competitor with a strong presence in:
- Multi-Parameter Vital Signs Monitoring Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Monitoring Blood Pressure Monitoring Electrocardiogram (ECG) Monitoring
Global Research Scope
- Regions Covered:
- North America: U.S., Canada Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, etc. Western Europe: U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, etc. Central & Eastern Europe: Russia, Poland, Turkey, etc. Middle East: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, etc. Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, etc. Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, etc.
Market Insights
- Unit Sales & Average Selling Prices Market Size & Growth Trends Market Drivers & Limiters Forecasts Until 2031 Historical Data (2021-2023) Competitive Analysis Recent Mergers & Acquisitions Company Profiles & Product Portfolios
Company Coverage Includes:
- 3M Lanaform A&D Medical Leonard Lang Abbott Lessa Adroit Medical Systems LG CNS Advanced Brain Monitoring Luckcome Advantage Home Telehealth Masimo AEON Global McKesson Aerotel Medical MedDyne Ambio Health Mediaid Inc Ambu Mediana AMD Global Telemedicine Medico Electrodes Amwell Medicomp systems Analogic Corporation Medifit Instruments Atys Medical Medis August Surgical MEDISANA GmbH B. Braun Medisante AG Baxter Meditrace Becton Dickinson Medlab GmbH Belmont Medline Beurer Medocity Biocare Medtronic Biolight Mennen Medical Bionen Microlife Bionet Micromed Biotronik Midmark Constant Care Technology Pirrone Contec Medical Systems Polymap Wireless Cooper Surgical Premier Value Criticare Systems Progetti Medical Daray Medical Promed Medical Datascope Prothia Deltex Medical Qardio Devon Medical Retia Medical Dexcom RGB Medical DIXION RMS Medical Docobo Ltd Rochester Medical Dormo Rudolf Riester Drager Medical Samsung EBNeuro Santamedical EDAN Instruments Schiller EGI ScottCare Electro Geodesics Seca Elmiko SEI EMG S.r.l EMD Biomedical Shimmer EMS Biomedical Siemens Enthermics Spacelabs Healthcare Entra Health Spengler Esaote Spes Medica Fukuda Denshi Startech GE Healthcare Stryker
