Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Size, Share, And Trend Analysis 2025-2031, With Focus On Philips, Medtronic, And GE Healthcare

The "Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Size, Share, and Trend Analysis | Global | 2025-2031 | MedSuite | Includes: Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Market, Pulse Oximetry Monitoring Market, and 9 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global patient monitoring equipment market was valued at nearly $19.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7%, reaching nearly $29.4 billion by 2031.

The patient monitoring equipment market includes various devices that continuously or intermittently monitor patients' vital signs and physiological functions.

The market consists of:



Multi-Parameter Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Monitoring Devices

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Devices

Electromyogram (EMG) Monitoring Devices

Electroencephalogram (EEG) Monitoring Devices

Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Pulse Oximetry Monitoring Devices

Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices

Electrocardiogram (ECG) Monitoring Devices Temperature Management Devices

Key Market Trends

The global patient monitoring equipment market is driven by:



Increasing awareness of continuous monitoring for chronic diseases

Growing adoption of remote patient monitoring (RPM) in both hospitals and home care settings

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and respiratory conditions Technological advancements in wireless and portable monitoring devices

However, the market faces saturation in mature regions such as North America and Western Europe, where most installations are replacement sales rather than new purchases.

Market Share Insights

Top Competitors in the Global Patient Monitoring Equipment Market (2024):

Philips Healthcare: Market leader with dominance in:



Multi-Parameter Vital Signs Monitoring

Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Monitoring

Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Philips leverages its strong global brand and capital resources to maintain its leadership position across multiple market segments.

Medtronic: Second-leading competitor due to its top position in:



Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), the largest segment in the market Pulse Oximetry Monitoring

GE Healthcare: Third-leading competitor with a strong presence in:



Multi-Parameter Vital Signs Monitoring

Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Monitoring

Blood Pressure Monitoring Electrocardiogram (ECG) Monitoring

Global Research Scope



Regions Covered:



North America: U.S., Canada



Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, etc.



Western Europe: U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, etc.



Central & Eastern Europe: Russia, Poland, Turkey, etc.



Middle East: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, etc.



Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, etc.

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, etc.

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025-2031 Historical Data: 2021-2023

Market Insights



Unit Sales & Average Selling Prices

Market Size & Growth Trends

Market Drivers & Limiters

Forecasts Until 2031

Historical Data (2021-2023)

Competitive Analysis

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions Company Profiles & Product Portfolios

Company Coverage Includes:



3M

Lanaform

A&D Medical

Leonard Lang

Abbott

Lessa

Adroit Medical Systems

LG CNS

Advanced Brain Monitoring

Luckcome

Advantage Home Telehealth

Masimo

AEON Global

McKesson

Aerotel Medical

MedDyne

Ambio Health

Mediaid Inc

Ambu

Mediana

AMD Global Telemedicine

Medico Electrodes

Amwell

Medicomp systems

Analogic Corporation

Medifit Instruments

Atys Medical

Medis

August Surgical

MEDISANA GmbH

B. Braun

Medisante AG

Baxter

Meditrace

Becton Dickinson

Medlab GmbH

Belmont

Medline

Beurer

Medocity

Biocare

Medtronic

Biolight

Mennen Medical

Bionen

Microlife

Bionet

Micromed

Biotronik

Midmark

Constant Care Technology

Pirrone

Contec Medical Systems

Polymap Wireless

Cooper Surgical

Premier Value

Criticare Systems

Progetti Medical

Daray Medical

Promed Medical

Datascope

Prothia

Deltex Medical

Qardio

Devon Medical

Retia Medical

Dexcom

RGB Medical

DIXION

RMS Medical

Docobo Ltd

Rochester Medical

Dormo

Rudolf Riester

Drager Medical

Samsung

EBNeuro

Santamedical

EDAN Instruments

Schiller

EGI

ScottCare

Electro Geodesics

Seca

Elmiko

SEI EMG S.r.l

EMD Biomedical

Shimmer

EMS Biomedical

Siemens

Enthermics

Spacelabs Healthcare

Entra Health

Spengler

Esaote

Spes Medica

Fukuda Denshi

Startech

GE Healthcare Stryker

