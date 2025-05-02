MEA Energy Association Launches Utility Leadership Accelerator Program Manager Edition

Empowering Mid-Level Utility Leaders Through Targeted, Industry-Specific Development

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MEA Energy Association (MEA) is proud to announce the launch of its new Utility Leadership Accelerator Program – Manager Edition, a virtual, cohort-based leadership development experience designed specifically for supervisors and middle managers in the gas and electric utility industry. This innovative program will run from June through December 2025, offering a unique blend of interactive learning and personalized coaching.Developed in response to MEA's 2024 market research, which highlighted a significant need for targeted leadership training among mid-career professionals, the Manager Edition aims to bridge this gap by providing practical, industry-relevant coaching and education. The program is limited to 20 participants, ensuring an intimate setting that fosters meaningful connections and individual growth.Program Highlights:.Four live educational webinars covering essential topics such as emotional intelligence, generational leadership, de-escalation techniques, and change management..Three group coaching sessions tailored to participants' needs, providing peer support and collaborative problem-solving..Two individual 30-minute coaching sessions with experienced leadership coaches..Comprehensive leadership assessment with emotional intelligence insights..Certificate of completion and up to 20 professional development hours (PDHs)..Personalized leadership report outlining progress and actionable next steps.The program is facilitated by Daneen Goncalves, MEA Leadership Programs Manager and Executive Coach, alongside Frances Shehan, a seasoned utility professional with over four decades of experience in natural gas field operations. Their combined expertise ensures participants receive guidance grounded in real-world utility industry challenges and solutions."Our members have consistently expressed the need for leadership development that is both practical and directly applicable to the utility sector," says Daneen Goncalves. "This program is our response-a comprehensive, interactive experience that equips managers with the tools they need to lead effectively in today's dynamic energy landscape."The investment for members of MEA is $1,995 per participant. Employees of non-member companies are also welcome to attend at $2,500 per participant. For curriculum details or to sign up, please visit MEAenergy,org/leadership-development . The Manager Edition program starts Tuesday, June 17, 2025.About MEAFounded in 1905, MEA Energy Association is a trade organization dedicated to empowering the energy industry through education, leadership development, and industry connections. MEA offers a wide range of training programs, conferences, and resources designed to support professionals across the gas and electric utility sectors.

